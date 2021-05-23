GREAT FALLS — George Geise, retired sports editor of the Great Falls Tribune, has joined 406mtsports.com as a contributing writer covering the Great Falls area.
Geise, who spent 33 years with as the Tribune's sports editor and 41 overall at Montana newspapers, retired in 2011.
He remains on the board of directors for the Montana State Golf Association and was inducted into the group's Hall of Fame in 2002. In 2017, he wrote a booklet on the history of Montana golf in conjunction with the 100th anniversary of the MSGA.
Geise also umpires American Legion baseball and high school and club softball games.
His first story, on the challenges American Legion baseball teams are facing with the Canadian border still closed due to COVID-19, appeared Tuesday at 406mtsports.com. His latest is on Ellison Graham, the national champion free-throw shooter from Belt.
Geise is known for his institutional knowledge of sports in the Great Falls area and Montana, but he's always looking for story ideas. Story suggestions for him should be emailed to 406mtsports.com executive editor Jeff Welsch at jeff.welsch@406mtsports.com.
