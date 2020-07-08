CASPER, Wyo. — Former Terry football coach Greg Mendenhall is set to take over as the new head football coach at Riverside, according to the Casper Star-Tribune.

Mendenhall, who spent the past two years coaching the Riverside Middle School team, succeeds Sam Buck, who resigned after leading the Rebels for six-plus years. Buck took over the program midway through the 2013 season and compiled a 26-33 record, including a 5-3 mark last year in Class 1A/6-Man the Star-Tribune reported. Riverside qualified for the playoffs three consecutive years (2013-15) under Buck, but was ineligible for the postseason the past four seasons.

Mendenhall is a 1994 Terry graduate and went to college at the University of Montana Western. He started coaching Terry in 2013 and the Terriers finished the 6-Man East campaign 5-4. The team was 6-4 the following year and 6-3 in 2015, his final season. In all three years, the Terriers advanced to the first round of the 6-Man playoffs. 

Riverside is scheduled to compete in the Class 1A/9-Man West Conference this fall.

