DICKINSON, N.D. — Kicker Jeremiah Paine was instrumental in Dickinson State downing Dakota State 23-3 in North Star Athletic Association college football action on Saturday at the Henry Biesiot Activities Center.
With the homecoming victory, the Blue Hawks improved to 5-0 and maintained their lead in the conference standings. Dakota State fell to 1-3. It was the second time DSU downed Dakota State this year, also prevailing 26-14 in the season-opening game in Madison, South Dakota.
Paine, a 6-foot-1, 175-pound sophomore who played football for Westby-Grenora, made field goals of 27, 28 and 37 yards on Saturday. He also had two conversion kicks after touchdowns and of his six kickoffs, two were touchbacks. Paine, who is from Grenora, North Dakota, also is the team's punter and had eight punts for an average of 36.8 yards.
Billings Senior product Tyger Frye hauled in a seven-yard touchdown from quarterback Drew Boedecker with 14:17 on the clock in the second quarter as DSU went up 10-0 after Paine's PAT.
Junior defensive back Dawson McGlothlin of Sidney led the defensive effort with two interceptions. He also broke up four passes.
Frye, a 5-11, 170-pound senior, finished with four catches for 53 yards. Frye also was 1 for 2 passing for 32 yards, finding Jaret Lee for a completion. Frye would add two carries for 17 yards, with his longest run being 11 yards.
Boedecker, a junior from Sheridan, Wyoming, finished 19 of 29 passing for 204 yards. He also fired the touchdown pass to Frye and threw an interception. Boedecker has been the league's offensive player of the week two consecutive times.
Lee finished with six receptions for 98 yards. Conor McCarvel, a sophomore wide receiver from Helena Capital, had five receptions for 27 yards. Alec Lovegren, a sophomore running back from Sidney, added three catches for 44 yards. Lovegren added six carries for 33 yards.
Derek Tabor scored DSU's last touchdown, with 5:31 remaining in the fourth quarter, when he ran in for a two-yard score.
Riley Linder, a sophomore who played football at Scobey, led DSU with 17 rushes for 47 yards.
DSU travels to Mayville State (North Dakota) next Saturday. DSU won the first contest 51-26 in Dickinson on Sept. 19.
