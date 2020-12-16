TULSA, Okla. — Sisters Michalynda and Marayla LaMere of Fort Belknap had a big weekend in the Brazilian Jiu Jitsu competition at the American Grappling Federation Nationals over the weekend.
Michalynda LaMere, 13, finished first in the 125-pound division. Marayla, 9, took second in the 75-pound bracket.
The girls, who both have white belts, train at the Great Falls Brazilian Jiu Jitsu Academy.
