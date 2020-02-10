HOGADON, Wyo. — Rocky Mountain College's Ludvig Bye, Alexander Sehlberg, Sydney Weaver and Ester Jakobsson each secured individual slalom victories at the 2020 Casper Classic.
In the slalom race on Saturday, Bye's second run of 47.71 was the fastest of the day as the only run under 50 seconds. He secured the individual victory with a combined time of 1:42.80.
Teammate Oscar Dalmalm finished second with a total time of 1:47.14, while Dylan Stutzke took fourth at 1:49.20. Luke Allen finished fifth in 1:49.93 while Adam Garrigus took sixth at 1:50.37.
The men's team finished first in a field of four teams.
On the women's side, Weaver cruised to a first-place individual win with runs of 59.75 and 53.34. Her combined time of 1:53.09 was more than six seconds faster than any other skier in the event.
Teammate Jessica Liu took third place with a total time of 2:00.91, while Larissa Saarel finished right behind her in fourth at 2:01.84.
With three Battlin' Bears unable to finish both of their runs, Rocky ended the day ranked third with 23 place points. Colorado State University took home the team win with a score of 17.
In the men's slalom on Sunday, the Battlin' Bears secured the top four finishes on their way to their second team victory of the weekend. The team finished with six place points. Colorado Mesa University took second at 39 points.
Sehlberg's combined time of 1:42.36 earned him an individual victory after finishing in 11th on Saturday. Sehlberg raced down the slope in 48.35, the fastest time of the day, on his first run before recording a run of 54.01 on his second.
Bye took second with a combined time of 1:43.61. He recorded the fastest second run of the day with a time of 53.94.
Teammate Filip Johansson finished in third with a total time of 1:44.34, while Dalmalm finished behind him in just a hundredth of a second at 1:44.35. Luke Allen took sixth at 1:48.21.
In the women's slalom, Ester Jakobsson secured the Battlin' Bears' fourth individual victory of the weekend on a combined time of 1:48.80. Jakobsson's first run of 50.72 was the fastest in the event and she completed her second run in 58.08.
Weaver took second with a combined time of 1:50.35. In the second run, she recorded the fastest time at 57.60.
Saarel took sixth on a total time of 2:00.49 while teammate Emily Aga took eighth at 2:07.47. Liu finished in 14th with a time of 2:14.21.
Finishing ahead of University of Utah by a single point, the Battlin' Bears took home the win with 11 place points.
