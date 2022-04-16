MISSOULA — Walker Dyer, who won State A wrestling championships for Frenchtown in 2019 and 2020, turned in an impressive performance in the Mountain Force MMA 32 event Friday night at the Helena Civic Center.
Fighting in his amateur debut, Dyer pummeled his opponent in front of a large and excited crowd. The match lasted about 90 seconds.
Dyer put his wrestling skills to work with an impressive bear hug takedown in the first 20 seconds. Once he had his opponent on the ground, he kept him there.
About a minute later, Dyer worked his way out of a head lock from his position on top and set himself up to rain punches on his foe. He hit him with multiple left and right hand hooks until the official stopped the fight.
"The whole thing was just awesome," Dyer said of his octagon experience. "It was frustrating at first because my (scheduled) opponent backed out and we didn't know if I was going to be able to fight. But coming in there not really expecting anything, it was just a really good night.
"I've had a lot of wrestling matches and never felt anything quite like that. One of coolest feelings I've ever had."
Missoula's Jen Schmill fought Stephanie Hernandez in an atomweight pro bout. Schmill got caught with an elbow that dazed her. Hernandez took her back and applied a choke hold to finish the match.
Dyer and Schmill both train with the Dogpound Fight Team in Missoula. Teammate Lauren Wolfe will fight Gloria Grachanin in a bantamweight pro fight next Saturday at the Clearwater River Casino and Lodge in Lewiston, Idaho.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.