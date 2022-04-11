MISSOULA — Lindsay Ockler, who attended Frenchtown High and grew up in Huson, earned a gold medal for Southeast Missouri (SEMO) Sunday at the USA Gymnastics Women's Collegiate National Championships Individual Event Finals in Ithaca, N.Y.
Ockler actually tied with teammate Jolie Miller in the USAG Bars event, so they shared the gold. They turned in identical scores of 9.925.
For Ockler, a freshman, the mark was a personal-best after improving on a former high of 9.900 set at the 2022 MIC Championship. She is tied for third all-time in SEMO program history for bars.
For Miller, a junior from Colorado, it marked her third career bars routine of 9.900 or higher. She competed in her second career USAG Individual Event Finals Sunday and previously had finished third in 2021 on bars when the Championships were held at SEMO (Cape Girardeau, Missouri).
Ockler, who learned gymnastics at Mismo in Missoula, was also each tabbed first team all-American Sunday. She was coached by Kelley Durbin Williams, Angie Ferree and Aspen Serrania at Mismo.
—Bill Speltz, 406mtsports.com
