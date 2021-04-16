BILLINGS — The 54-hole Frontier Conference men's and women's championship golf tournament will take place Monday through Wednesday at the BanBury Golf Club in Eagle, Idaho.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, no tournament was held last spring. The Rocky Mountain College men and women won the 2019 team titles.

The Montana Tech men and Rocky Mountain College women were the regular-season champions this season.

The men's team champion and individual medalist automatically advance to the NAIA national tournament May 18-21 at the TPC Deere Run golf course in Silvis, Illinois.

The women's team champion and individual medalist will automatically qualify for the NAIA national tournament May 25-28 at the Eagle Crest Golf Club in Ypsilanti, Michigan.

