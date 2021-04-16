BILLINGS — The 54-hole Frontier Conference men's and women's championship golf tournament will take place Monday through Wednesday at the BanBury Golf Club in Eagle, Idaho.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, no tournament was held last spring. The Rocky Mountain College men and women won the 2019 team titles.
The Montana Tech men and Rocky Mountain College women were the regular-season champions this season.
The men's team champion and individual medalist automatically advance to the NAIA national tournament May 18-21 at the TPC Deere Run golf course in Silvis, Illinois.
The women's team champion and individual medalist will automatically qualify for the NAIA national tournament May 25-28 at the Eagle Crest Golf Club in Ypsilanti, Michigan.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.