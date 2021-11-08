HELENA — Fifth-seeded Rocky Mountain College will take on fourth-seeded Montana State-Northern Friday morning in the opening match of the Frontier Conference volleyball tournament at Carroll College's P.E. Center.

The Battlin' Bears (11-18) and Northern (15-12) will meet at 11 a.m.

The Frontier tournament is a two-day event. The champion will receive an automatic berth to the NAIA women's national championships.

The University of Providence is the defending Frontier champion. Providence, the regular-season titlist, and second-place Montana Tech received first-round byes.

The championship match will be played at 7 p.m. on Saturday.

