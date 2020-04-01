BUTTE – Montana ethics and common sense proved the most important training to help Whitehall resident Corie Downey complete the first-ever Gaucho Derby, a 10-day, 500-kilometer multi-horse race through the sparsely populated mountains of Patagonia, Argentina.
She and her fellow Montanan, Marie Griffis of Manhattan, were the only two riders to complete the race without rescue or assistance.
While giving credit to her fellow racers for their impressive riding resumes, Downey acknowledged some might not have had the real-world experience that helped her and Griffis succeed.
“I feel like Marie and I were the only ones prepared,” Downey said.
Five of the field of 24 riders had to be evacuated by helicopter after suffering hypothermia, while others chased runaway horses, got lost and had to be redirected by native gauchos, and suffered injuries due to kicks and buck-offs.
The snowstorm that got the best of many riders was “nothing” for Montana, Downey said, “but if you’re not used to it, it got scary.”
The blowing snow restricted visibility, and as the temperatures dropped and rain turned to snow “it was miserable. But we had windproof, waterproof gear from Stone Glacier,” she said. “We got into the trees as quick as we could so we did get out of that.”
Other riders, caught in the open, weren’t as lucky, though all recovered from the ordeal.
“The terrain wasn’t difficult to ride,” she said, “nothing I wouldn’t take my kids on,” but when the gauchos spoke of horse-swallowing bogs, “they weren’t kidding.”
“If you paid attention, you made it through,” she said. By watching the undergrowth, the types of grasses, and following native trails, she and Griffis were able to navigate safely through the worst of the country.
Riders were restricted to 22 pounds of gear, aside from their saddles. Before the race, Downey and Griffis strategized over every ounce. “All I had room for was clothes and stuff to keep warm and dry. I was like: how are you fitting food?”
Some of her fellow racers, however, weren’t as focused on the realities of mountain riding.
“I was seeing people saying they were bringing bottles of wine and whiskey, making comments like, ‘We’re going to be eating so well!’” Downey said.
Downey didn’t change her routine before the race — being a full-time mom kept her out of the saddle more than she would’ve liked, but in Argentina she didn’t suffer the soreness or chafing that bothered some of the other competitors.
“I wouldn’t change my training,” she said. “It was a lifetime of riding in the mountains.”
Her goal, aside from finishing, was to reach her own personal limit and find the strength to push past it.
“I know I did at a couple of occasions,” she said. “At the end of day one I was just done — mentally, physically exhausted.”
Griffis took on chores that night to let Downey recuperate.
“Without Marie it would’ve been harder on me. After that it got easier.
“The second-to-last day I hit a low. But I sucked it up, pulled up my bootstraps and took a deep breath, and went back down to the puesto (a remote herder’s cabin) where Vet Check 10 was located and a few other riders had also stopped for the night," while Griffis continued on. "That was a big step for me not to just give in to the pressure of others—to do what I need to do for myself and my horse.”
Downey and Griffis spent the majority of the race in the lead, working together as a team. On the final day, however, caring for her horse and her fellow riders became far more important than finishing first.
“That last leg my horse was exhausted—he was done. I could have dragged him and made him go,” she said, but as the only “prize” for winning was the glory, there didn’t seem to be any reason to push her partner beyond his breaking point.
Downey ended up riding with two of the vets, a staff member and a paramedic. As they picked their way horseback through a “really hairy” section, the pack horse pulled back on a steep sidehill, and tumbled off the trail.
“I slid with him, going downhill about 500 feet,” she said. When she let go of the rope, the horse went end-over-end. Though she’d been ponying the horse for another rider, she gamely climbed down after it, and found it mostly unhurt. The horse was obstinate, though, and the fall hadn’t sweetened its mood.
“On the way back up, he did it again!”
That time, Downey and the others wrapped the rope around a tree to hold him, and had to cut the packs off the horse to allow him to stand. Despite losing valuable time and placings, Downey stayed with the crew, helping to right the situation and care for the horses that were their only transport through the mountain country.
Following the snowstorm that left several riders lost and hypothermic in the mountains, the race coordinators had changed the race format: riders no longer had to navigate their routes between camps. Instead, coordinators handed out GPS units pre-loaded with points a short distance apart. They also removed the pack horse element.
“That removed the equalizer,” Downey said. “It became more about the horse you drew and less about your navigation and skill.”
Downey had her own personal GPS, and each time she received it back from uploading points, it didn’t function properly and would randomly shut down.
On the final day, camp organizers offered her one of the standard GPS units the other riders were using—but then forgot to give it to her before she departed. Once the pack horse was recovered she realized she had to make up some time.
Leaving the group without a pre-loaded GPS with the new tracks, she navigated the original way the race was intended: coordinating a distant set of points, thankfully loaded in her own personal GPS. She also used skills far more ancient: simply tracking the occasional footprint from racers ahead of her.
"I am most proud to say that I know that my navigation was my own. I am very proud of that," she said. Unlike the other racers, Downey used no "bread crumbs" to follow the trail, and received no assistance in the wilderness.
“There’s no prize money and no prize, so short of glory, that’s all you get.”
Downey completed in fifth place, though she and Griffis were the only competitors to finish without any outside assistance or rescue.
“Gaining the respect of the people down there was the most rewarding. That more than the race was my favorite part—meeting the ranchers. I feel like I earned the respect of the gauchos and ranch owners, and that has more value than the rest,” she said.
Several estancia owners invited her to stay after the race ended. Regretfully, Downey said, she had to return home due to the impending border closures from the coronavirus pandemic. She is looking forward to taking her family back, however, and re-connecting with the Argentinians she met.
“Being invited back tells me that I did the right thing and that I rode well.”
