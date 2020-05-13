HELENA — The Sports Bet Montana mobile app is available for download.
Montanans can now place a bet from their mobile devices and it’s 100% legal.
With the app, you still have to be inside of an establishment that houses a sports betting kiosk, however the bettor doesn’t need to use or touch the Sports Bet Montana terminal. As Montana aims to continue toward a completed bell-shaped curve amid the coronavirus pandemic, this is an excellent feature for those who are comfortable going out but aren’t quite OK with using a touch-screen that other bar and restaurant patrons have also used.
“The app, from the get-go, was designed as a great way to place a sports bet,” said Montana Lottery communications manager Jennifer McKee. “But even more importantly now, the app will be able to be used anywhere inside the location. So people can be socially distant and place a bet. Since retail locations want to be spreading people around, they’ll put people apart from one another at tables and whatnot. With the app, you’ll be able to place a bet from where ever you’re put.”
A full list of locations where betting terminals have, or will be, installed can be found at the Sports Bet Montana website.
Below, I've attached a brief tutorial that should help navigate through any confusion.
