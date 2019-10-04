BILLINGS — As part of the International Ice Hockey Federation World Girls Hockey Weekend, girls between the ages of 4 to 12 are invited to try hockey for free on Saturday at Centennial Ice Arena from 10:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.
Hockey gear, skates, helmets, sticks and gloves will be available for girls wanting to give hockey a try. On-ice instructors will also provide instruction.
The event at Centennial is one of more than 130 that will be held over the weekend across the country as the Billings Amateur Hockey Association teams with USA Hockey in celebrating current players while growing participation in girls hockey.
According to a story on the USA Hockey website, girls hockey is among the fastest growing youth sports in the country with 82,000 females playing ice hockey in the U.S. The numbers represent an increase of 34 percent over a 10 years.
For information about the event in Billings, call Centennial Ice Arena at 406-256-1192 or email director@centennialicearena.net. Girls can register online at centennialicearena.com prior to the event. Same-day registration is also available.
