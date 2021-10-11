INDIANAPOLIS — Brenner Flaten, longtime athletic director at Glasgow High School, has been recognized as a certified master athletic administrator by the National Interscholastic Athletic Administration Association.
Flaten, who is in his eighth year at Glasgow, was singled out for his exemplary knowledge, contributions and ongoing professional development in the interscholastic athletic administrator field.
He has served as the tournament director for 41 Montana High School Association postseason events over the past eight years.
Flaten is also president of District 2B and vice president of the State Class B association.
The NIAAA is a national professional organization consisting of all 50 state athletic administrator associations and more than 10,000 individual members.
The NIAAA has been certifying athletic directors for 45 years. Twenty-three ADs have become certified in Montana, but Flaten is only the fourth to obtain a masters level designation.
"In high school athletics, it is important to stay up to date on current developments," Flaten said in a press release. "It's crucial to surround yourself with high-level thinkers (who) really understand the importance of activities and their place alongside academics.
"I wanted to try to bring some fresh ideas back to our community to help continue to improve the school district and athletic programs."
