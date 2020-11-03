GLASGOW — A Glasgow Wrestling Club coach issued an apology on Facebook and the Glasgow Chamber of Commerce issued a strong rebuke after the coach wore a Ku Klux Klan robe at a Halloween contest Saturday.
Luke Morehouse apologized on a Facebook. He described the costume he wore at two local bars as "distasteful and disgusting."
"It was highly inappropriate and I feel horrible to the people and businesses that my behavior has hurt," Morehouse wrote. "I did not think of the repercussion (sic) and I am truly sorry. What started as an innocent costume escalated, there are no excuses for it and I can not take that back."
The owner of the bar where Morehouse won the contest, Sam Knodel of Sam & Jeff's, also apologized on Facebook, according to the tabloid news website TMZ.
On Monday, Glasgow Area Chamber of Commerce & Agriculture Lisa A. Koski issued a statement calling the event "unacceptable."
"The use of a symbol of racism, violence, and fear as 'just a costume' is disrespectful and flies in the face of who we are as a community and a state," Koski wrote. "The severity and impact of these actions in our town and our nation are not lost on us."
Koski also wrote: "As a nation, important but difficult conversations about race and racism are happening. It's time for Glasgow to do its part, too. Together, we will work to elevate conversations about racial equality and take action, as a community, to combat racism wherever we find it."
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.