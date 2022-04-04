GLENDIVE — Brittany Kaufman, a four-year varsity volleyball player at Dawson County High School, will be staying home after signing to play in her hometown with Dawson Community College.

She was an all-state and all-conference selection as a senior with the Red Devils.

"I have been watching Brittany since she was a freshman and have loved watching her progress over the years," DCC coach Dina Fritz said in a school press release. "She has a great attitude and is a great athlete and I know will help us reach the high goals we are setting for next season."

