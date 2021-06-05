BILLINGS — After persevering through some tough times early on, Chris Byers quickly rebounded to become one of the most recognizable faces in Billings and beyond.
The longtime sports director at KULR-8, who announced recently that he was cutting back to part-time status after 38 years full-time on local TV, was between jobs and “did not have a penny” in early 1983 when he first arrived in the Magic City.
“When I got here, I had no money,” Byers said in an interview with The Billings Gazette and 406mtsports.com. “It’s February. I am sleeping in my car and driving to a truck stop to take a shower.”
His first paycheck, along with some money sent from his parents in Michigan, helped him land an apartment in the Heights. A $200 loan from Bob Merrill, KULR-8’s general manager at the time, enabled Byers to move his family to Billings from Gresham, Oregon.
While that all sounds a bit like the beginning of a rags-to-riches story, it’s not.
“Not rags to riches, but rags to, you know, a means of living comfortably,” said Byers, who is the longest-tenured sportscaster in the state. “I just did not have a penny when I came here.”
In what played out to be a success story, Byers, who will turn 66 later this month and has an infectious laugh on and off TV, has been a fixture on the air for decades by anchoring two sportscasts nightly during the week, most recently at 6 and 10.
From the sidelines, his camera has recorded some of the area’s greatest sports moments and made TV stars of local high school and college athletes and coaches. Byers also did the play-by-play broadcasts for Montana State and University of Montana football.
“Beyond all that, and all of the experiences at work, it has just been such a wonderful ride,” Byers said. “For me, right now, it’s all about my family, (wife) Lynn and the boys (Tyson and KC) and the grandkids (Trestyn and Adysen). I want to spend a lot of time with them.”
He said he will continue to do the play-by-play for Bobcats football and basketball this fall and winter on SWX. He will be replaced as the lead sports anchor at KULR-8 by Spencer Martin, but will fill in occasionally.
“You know when it’s time,” Byers said of stepping away. “I have kids that are playing now that I covered their fathers and mothers in high school, and in some cases, their grandparents.”
Byers’ lengthy stint as sports director, which began at KTVS-TV in Sterling, Colorado, after graduating from Central Michigan University in 1980, is unique in that he chose to remain on television in small-market Billings instead of pursuing bigger jobs in larger cities.
“One of the reasons is that shortly after I got here I was getting opportunities to do things that I was going to have to move to a different market for,” he said.
That included becoming the play-by-play announcer for Montana State football, first for the PBS station on the MSU campus, later Omega TV, Max Media and now for the Cowles Company and SWX. He also did Montana football games for a handful of years.
Max Media, which purchased KULR-8 in 2004, “was a real game-changer for me,” Byers said. “They said, 'We’ll do every (MSU) game we can get our hands on.' That to me, still to this day, was icing on the cake for my job and what I like to do.
“That became a really fun period in my life.”
Byers’ vast array of TV/radio credits over the years also includes play-by-play/color commentator duties for Rocky Mountain College football/basketball, the Frontier Conference and Billings Mustangs baseball.
“He knew nothing about rodeo before he got here,” noted former news director Dave Rye, who hired Byers and worked with him for 14 years during two different stretches. “It’s quite amazing how he adjusted to Montana and took it to heart."
He also mentioned Byers' quick wit, ability to impersonate other people and his knack for making others laugh.
"I don’t think he had an enemy among his co-workers," Rye added. "And he had lots of them (over 38 years).”
He also said that Byers “could ad-lib sports better than anyone I’ve met" and usually didn't use a script.
Byers developed long-lasting relationships with legendary coaches like Al Walker in Absarokee, Dennis Hoovestal in Park City, John L. Smith in Columbus, George Pfeifer in Hardin and Alan Campbell in Laurel.
“Nobody (in TV) was really going out of Billings (to cover high-school events),” Byers said of his early days in the 1980s at what was then called Straight 8. “That kind of became my thing.”
He was also around for the early days of Billings coaching legends Paul Klaboe, Ron Lebsock, the late Pat Dolan and Kas Ioane.
“We all kind of started together,” Byers said. “They’re all retired.”
During an eight-year stretch from 2004-11, Byers, who grew up in Ohio and Michigan, was selected by his peers as the EB Craney “Montana Sportscaster of the Year.” He was Montana’s “Broadcaster of the Year” in 1996, and has also served a couple of stints as interim news director at KULR-8.
“First of all, I am grateful that he gave me my shot 30 years ago this summer,” Q2 sports director Scott Breen said. “He threw me to the wolves on Day 1, and I am so grateful for that.”
Those two worked together from 1991-2005.
“The friendships along the way have been amazing,” Byers said. “The kids (competing) are great … Billings is my town, I feel like it’s my hometown. I got a best friend out of the deal. I worked almost 15 years with Scott Breen.
“We are the best of friends. His kids (Ella and Landon) are our godchildren.”
Byers hired Breen, who spent a couple of summers as an intern at the station, to be his weekend sportscaster even before he graduated from Oklahoma.
“I told him I was going to work seven days a week until he graduates, 'then I will bring you on,'” Byers recalled. “So that’s what I did for about three months.”
They called themselves the “Sports Guys” in the mid-1990s, and poked fun at themselves and promoted local athletes and schools in entertaining promos.
“It was always about the athletes and the teams,” Breen said of Byers. “I had so much fun working for him.”
They also teamed up to cover national events like the Super Bowl and the National Finals Rodeo together.
“There’s never been an ounce of competition,” Byers said of going up against Breen. “I am proud of Scott. He had been pursued by Q2 more than once. I told him, ‘I would love for you to stay here forever, but you need to take that job.’”
As part of the Omega TV broadcasts, beginning in the late 1990s, Byers traveled throughout the state to do high school football and basketball games, and he also started the TV department at the newly-established May Technical College and taught there for about 15 years.
“That was really a lot of fun,” he said. “The thing I am most proud about is that we placed a lot of our students at local TV stations. To this day, I have students of mine that are still in the business.”
In 1987, Byers was in Springfield, Massachusetts, to broadcast the NCAA Division II Final Four basketball game involving the Eastern Montana College men. He said it was the first time the station had produced a live sports event.
“When I went back there I thought, ‘Man, you have arrived,’” Byers said. “It was a huge moment in my career and I was petrified. It had just never been done before. It was so much fun.”
So was watching Jonathan Takes Enemy, “the great basketball player from Hardin,” Byers said. “What a great story and what an amazing talent.”
The Ferch brothers (Kral and Shann) from Livingston, along with Tim and Mike Walker of Absarokee are some of his other all-time favorites.
“Great people, fun to watch,” Byers said. “I am leaving out 100 people. To name one or two is impossible.”
These days, viewers can sometimes catch a glimpse of the stars from yesteryear and a younger Byers during his "Throwback Thursday" segments.
His string of tough luck in the early 1980s began when a news-reporting job “didn’t work out” at a Colorado Springs TV station. Then, after accepting a weekend sports job in Medford, Oregon, he got there only to find the job was given to somebody else.
“It’s life,” Byers said. “It’s not a bed of roses. Everybody goes through hardships. Everybody goes through times when they question themselves.”
He was selling cars in the Portland area when he was hired in Billings. Byers initially thought he would stay for just a couple years.
Along the way, “I just fell in love with the town and the people,” he said. “Everyone has been so nice to me — and the quality of life for my kids … my God.”
Tyson is now a teacher at Billings Central, while KC does video work and editing in the athletic department at Oregon State University.
Byers and his wife, who met in Colorado, will celebrate their 40th anniversary in November.
“Not any of this would be possible without Lynn,” he said. “She had this saying all through the years: ‘Do what you have to do’ whenever I told her I had to work on the weekends.
“She is the total rock of our family.”
Lynn usually sits beside him in the press box for MSU football games.
“She has her own press pass,” Byers said.
From his sports director chair, Byers was an early supporter of the Big Sky State Games in Billings, which were started by his friend, Tom Osborne, who died in March.
“He got the original artwork for the 1986 poster, framed it and signed it ‘To the man who made the State Games a success’ and gave it to me,” Byers said of Osborne. “It’s on the wall in my office … and it’s not true.
“I had nothing to do with the success of the State Games — I just believed in them and I jumped on with him when he started it. I was all-in. That was just his way of saying thanks for supporting it and thanks for being my friend.”
Byers’ Big Sky State Games wrap-up show was named by the state's broadcasters as Montana’s “Program of the Year” in 1995.
Over the past year, the COVID-19 pandemic kept fans from attending Bobcat basketball games, putting Byers in an unusual situation.
"You feed off the enthusiasm of the crowd," he said. "You have none of that so you have to generate that excitement in your voice. That was maybe the biggest challenge in doing play-by-play this winter."
In noting that he “lives in an analog world,” Byers also said the switch from let’s go to the videotape to digital in recent years “was really tough” and also played a role in his decision to begin scaling back his workload.
“I had to learn well enough to do my job, so I did,” he said. “I can edit, I still do, but not to the degree like the young guys do it. They use this equipment like it is second nature.”
As with all jobs, there have been some screw-ups by Byers along the way, including signing off after a Montana football game in Missoula with a “so long from Bozeman.”
In his defense, the game culminated a hectic weekend where he did the Bobcats’ Gold Rush Game in Bozeman on Thursday, handled his Sports Blitz highlights show late Friday night in Billings and then headed off to Missoula.
“I didn’t know if I was in Billings, Bozeman or Missoula,” Byers said of the whirlwind weekend.
Regardless, “I got lit up like the Fourth of July,” he said. “Bobcat Byers does it again.”
Afterwards, Byers said there was some talk that maybe he was spreading himself too thin and that somebody else should do the next Grizzly game against Cal Poly.
“I said I own it and I will come back over the next weekend,” he added. “The game turned out to be decided by a game-winning field goal in overtime.
“It was so exciting and I just felt like — I don’t want to say I nailed it — but I just felt so good about it because I hit all the marks … got all the names right, the downs and distances.
“Those kinds of things where I was challenged, I always felt like I was able to bounce back,” he said.
Just like in those cold, uncertain first days in Billings over 38 years ago.
