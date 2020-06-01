BILLINGS — Conor Walsh, a golfer at Billings Central, carded a rare albatross or double eagle Monday while playing with friends at Eaglerock Golf Course.

Walsh scored a two on the par-5 No. 5 hole, which was playing at 547 yards. He used a driver and chipped in with an 8-iron.

Walsh's feat was witnessed by Reece Jensen and Michelle Brockman.

