BILLINGS — Emmy Lloyd didn’t always ride motorcycles, but it turns out once she did the former high school dancer was pretty good at it.
Emmy was drawn to the sport of motorcycle hill climbing, where the rider tries to establish the quickest time to guide the bike up the course and crest the hill, after meeting future husband Karson Lloyd, who began professional racing when he was 13 years old.
“I married Karson,” Emmy, 21, said with a laugh when asked why she took up the sport. “I never rode a bike until I met Karson and that’s what he loves to do and I ended up loving it.”
Emmy and Karson are both competing in the Great American Championship Motorcycle Hill Climb. The annual event, celebrating its 103rd anniversary, began Friday at the Billings Motorcycle Club and continues Saturday with the pro classes beginning at 1:30 p.m.
Emmy was entered in the women’s pro division, along with events in the trophy hill climb. Karson is competing in the 0-600cc, 450cc and 251-700cc exhibition professional classifications. The couple, married since November 2019, resides in Bancroft, Idaho, where they farm. Emmy is also taking accounting courses in college.
“We always look forward to a race weekend,” Karson said, “and to spending time together, and to get out of the stressful farming days and come here and race.”
Emmy said learning to hill climb was “really hard in the beginning, but now it’s not as bad.”
According to Emmy, one of the reasons she’s been a fast learner is the patience and support of Karson and his family.
And now that she’s experienced the thrill of the sport, Emmy said she’s hooked.
“It’s super fun and my favorite thing to do,” she said.
Karson, 23, said Emmy was born to ride a motorcycle.
“I have never seen anybody pick up a bike and learn how to ride as quickly as she did,” he said.
Karson said the couple enjoys pleasure riding around the farm after chores such as irrigating.
“We go free riding all the time,” he said. “We move pipe in the morning and at night and after we go ride.”
While Emmy — who has been racing for 1.5 years — does have a professional win to her credit, she said shooting for victory isn’t the only reason she competes.
“To have fun and do good,” she said. “It would be cool if I won, but I want to have fun. Otherwise, it’s not worth it.”
Karson, who helps build motorcycle motors at Lloyd’s Performance Shop in their small community east of Pocatello, is aiming for his first pro victory.
“Hopefully I can get it,” he said. “I’ve gotten darn close.
“I’ve got several semi-pro wins. I’ve yet to get a pro win. The highest I’ve finished is second and third.”
Both Emmy and Karson enjoy competing at the Great American.
It was Emmy’s first time riding at the marquee event. And although she had some jitters, that didn’t stop her from conquering the trophy hill.
“It’s pretty intense,” Emmy said. “I’m scared to go up the hill. It’s a good one.”
It was either the “fifth or sixth” time Karson has competed at the Great American and the first since 2018, he said.
“It’s a good hill climb,” he said. “A lot of the hill climbs these days are turning to motocross. These guys start you five feet from the hill and shoot you straight into the hill, which is what hill climbers like to do.”
With Karson’s longtime love of motorcycles, combined with Emmy’s passion for the sport, expect to see the Lloyds blazing up the hills for some time to come.
