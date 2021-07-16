BILLINGS — The 103rd Great American Championship Motorcycle Hill Climb returns to the Billings Motorcycle Club July 23-24.

The professionals will race up the Bentonite Nightmare from 1 p.m. to 11 p.m. on both days. Racing during the nighttime hours will be under the lights.

On July 23, a trophy hill climb begins at 8 a.m.

Tickets cost $15 per day or $25 for the weekend and those 10 and under are admitted free with a paying adult. Tickets are available at the gate. 

Camping spots will be available. 

Tags

Load comments