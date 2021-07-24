BILLINGS — Team Rubberhead is looking to leave its mark in the world of motorcycle hill climbing.
The team consists of riders Mason Miller of Red Lodge, Payton Reimers of Billings, Andrew Espeland of Roscoe, Brenden Eder of Red Lodge, John Rennie of Greycliff and Nick Scarlett of Idaho.
All of the young riders were competing at the Great American Championship Pro Motorcycle Hill Climb at the Billings Motorcycle Club over the weekend except for Scarlett, who couldn’t make it because of work duties.
The team was originally founded by Jerett Miller, the father of Mason, in 1996. Jerett Miller owns Rocky Mountain Tire in Red Lodge, hence the nickname Team Rubberhead.
“It died off for a couple years and dad and I started it back up," Mason Miller, 20, said. “This is our first year of having a full hill climb team. We travel around together and go to the events together. We are trying to get team of the year (in the North American Hillclimbers Association).”
Originally, Team Rubberhead was created as a snowmobile and cross country dirt bikes team explained Jerett, 48.
“We were a backcountry club and a group of friends who went out and tried to do that,” Jerett said with a chuckle. “We didn’t compete professionally until we started hill climbing.”
So, when Mason and his friends were getting serious about hill climbing Team Rubberhead was reinstated.
“We just have a lot of fun. I enjoy traveling around with the boys,” Jerett said. “We’ve been doing this since he (Mason) was 11 and he turned pro at 16. We just started getting a couple paychecks last year and this year we’ve got a paycheck every race.”
And while winning prize money is nice, Jerett said the camaraderie and thrill of the competition is what is most important.
“It’s been a lot of fun,” he said. “You don’t race to make money, we race to have fun.”
Mason said it’s been a blast competing as a team.
“It’s awesome. We used to do it by ourselves,” he said. “When you get a whole team, it’s fun and enjoyable and if anything happens with the bike we have each other to get them going.”
Hill climbing is comparable to wrestling or cross country where participants compete individually. However, the team aspect is important to Team Rubberhead as it chases team of the year honors in the NAHA, which is a separate sanctioning body than the Rockwell Pro Hill Climb Series that sponsors the Great American.
“We’re all competing against each other but we are still a family at the end of the day,” Miller said. “We all want each other to do good.”
Eder said the group of riders are “best friends.”
“When we are not dirt biking, we’re all together doing stuff,” Eder said. “That helps our team dynamic. We are such good friends.”
Reimers said being part of a team has other benefits as well.
“It’s great. They take care of us really good and help us with our entry fees and tires,” he said. “We are all broke high school kids and they help out and make it happen.”
Like all hill climbers, Team Rubberhead members dream of winning the overall and classification titles at the Great American.
“To take home some money,” said Reimers. “I want to get into the King of the Hill (run-off) this year.”
