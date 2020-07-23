BILLINGS — Don’t mistake the Great American Championship Motorcycle Hill Climb as a vacation for Joe Shipman.
The 33-year-old Shipman, of Cottonwood, California, has been competing at the annual hill climb at the Billings Motorcycle Club for several years.
Yes, he does enjoy the trip to Billings and appreciates viewing the countryside during the 19-hour trip from his hometown to the Magic City. Sometimes he will break the drive into two days, spend the night somewhere and finish the journey the next day.
“I love driving cross country and we go through Yellowstone and stuff,” he said. “The route we take from California, we go through West Yellowstone. We have driven through the park before. The sites are beautiful. I love Montana.”
This year’s Great American is Friday and Saturday in the South Hills. Overall, 111 pro riders are entered and the purse is approximately $27,000. The pro hill climb is slated to start at 1:30 p.m. both days and should conclude between 9:30 and 10 p.m. under the lights.
The championship run-off should start between 8:30-9 p.m. on Saturday and the side-by-side championship will follow. The side-by-side qualifier will conclude competition on Friday.
While Shipman enjoys the scenery and camaraderie of visiting with his fellow riders while at the different hill climbs he competes in, he is a professional athlete and aims to win when he’s racing up a hill.
“It’s nice to go home with good results. We are there to win,” said Shipman. “We don’t do vacations, this is it, but it’s not treated like a vacation. We have a bedtime and stuff.”
And while he’s on the road competing, Shipman has been good at focusing on the task at hand. He won the first of the three-part Rockwell Pro Hill Climb Series with a victory at the X12 in Utah said BMC president Don Erhardt, noting Shipman was last year’s overall series champion, and 700cc and 701cc classifications champion.
“Better than ever I think,” Shipman said about the stretch of riding he has been able to put together. “Obviously those results show I feel good, too. I want to bring the same mentality to Billings. It’s always really hard there, but I will try my best.”
One of the Great American highlights for Shipman was winning the 251-700cc class at the event in 2018, when he was also second in the side-by-side showdown. Last year, Shipman was fourth in the Great American championship runoff behind Austin Cardwell, Logan Cipala and Austin Teyler.
And while he’s never won the overall title at the Great American, Shipman has maneuvered his way to the Big Sky Challenge hill climb overall championship at the BMC in 2018 and 2019. The Great American and Big Sky Challenge are also part of the Rockwell schedule. The Big Sky Challenge, originally scheduled for June 13-14, has been moved Aug. 22-23 at the BMC because of the coronavirus pandemic.
This year, the number of hill climbs available to compete in has been reduced because of the crisis and this will be the third event Shipman has entered. He did compete in the Nitro National Pro Hillclimb six miles north of Columbus on Rapelje Road in late June and said he placed fourth overall.
“We were in Columbus last month and they had a great turnout and I would expect the same for Billings,” Shipman said.
An events coordinator for a nonprofit organization in his hometown, he works with city and community events like festivals, farmers markets, and beer and wine festivals. So, it turns out the virus has also disrupted Shipman’s professional life.
“We can’t really do anything this year, but I still have a job, which is good,” said Shipman. “We can’t do large-scale events in California.”
Awaiting Shipman and the other pro riders entered in the event is the Bentonite Nightmare. The towering hill is always a challenge, even for the most seasoned riders and Shipman knows he’ll need his energy and focus to conquer the bentonite, shale, gumbo and rock hill.
“The Billings hill is raw and natural and I heard that a big section of it has slid from the ice melt,” Shipman said. “Part of the hill has slid away and made it steeper. It will be pretty cool. I’d rather have it harder than easier.”
The competition won’t feel like a vacation for Shipman this weekend, but “it’s pretty awesome we are still able to compete.”
