Tal Williams and his two sons, Witt and Jace, have — quite literally — grown up skiing in Helena.
“Since I was born,” jokes Witt.
“Very small,” echoes Tal. “I think he was three years old when we first put him on skis.
“I remember (back when I learned) it was not ski lifts so much, but my folks put me on skis and we hiked up and skied down. From a very young age I did the Nordic discipline also.”
Jace and Witt were both born with what is known as a significant hearing loss.
“The doctors told my parents we wouldn’t be able to talk at one point when we were very young,” Witt says. “But they got us into the best speech therapy, and we were eventually able to talk. So, we relied less on sign language and got to go to regular school instead of boarding school up in Great Falls.”
The Deaf Olympics have been on Witt’s radar ever since he found out they existed in 2013. Seeing his older brother go and compete in the 2015 games added fuel to the fire.
“Our oldest son Jace, he qualified and went to the Deaf Olympics in 2015,” Tal remembers. “And that was in Russia — that was in Siberia, actually. It was kind of a short notice thing. We didn’t have a whole lot of time to react, but we … the whole community rallied, raised some money, helped get equipment and got him there.”
The Deaf Olympics are officially known as the Deaflympics. They take place Dec. 10-21 in the Northeast Italian province of Sondrio. The downhill skiing and snowboarding will be held at Santa Caterina di Valfurva.
If it falls under the alpine racing category, Witt is competing. He qualified for the downhill, giant slalom, slalom and Super G. The alpine events he is not involved with are the freestyle events, the events which are based around jumps, flips and scores from judges.
“When I get the chance, I really like the downhill,” says Witt. “I can get up to about 63 miles an hour?”
“About 68 miles an hour,” Tal says.
“I like going fast,” Witt says with a grin.
Witt will have three days of training in Italy. He will arrive at the venue Dec. 9 and the first event is on Dec. 12.
“I have no idea what to expect,” Witt says. “People from Italy and such get way more snow time than I do, so I’m just planning on doing the best I can do.”
One aspect that will make this competition especially challenging — aside from the level of competition itself — is that it takes place at the beginning of a normal ski season, which means Witt’s time on the snow will be less than ideal.
“All around the world, different divisions, your normal championships are three-quarters of the way through the season,” Tal says. “For this particular event, it’s right smack in the beginning.”
Witt, 21, and his brother wear hearing aids, and are able to communicate verbally. He is in his fifth semester at Helena College and expects to transfer to Montana State University next fall. He has already received an associate’s degree and plans to continue his education working toward a bachelor’s in exercise health, and then working toward a degree in physical therapy.
Witt will be competing without his aids. In order to qualify for the Deaf Olympics, athletes must have a 55-decibal hearing loss in their best ear.
“Both the boys are above that on their hearing loss,” explains Tal.
In addition to representing the United States in the Deaflympics, Witt will also be representing Helena’s Great Divide Ski Team.
The Great Divide ski team was founded in 1942 when the Great Divide ski area was originally known as the Belmont Sky Hill. The most famous alumni of the team is Rogers Little. He qualified for the 1972 Olympics in Sapporo, Japan, but was forced out because of injury.
“So, Helena High School back in the 40s had a ski race team that’s trained and competed up here,” remembers Tal, who is a certified instructor on the Great Divide Ski Team. “So there’s been ski racing at Belmont — it used to be called Belmont Ski Hill — then it turned into Great Divide when Kevin Taylor bought it. So, there’s been competitive racing ever since the hill has been around.”
The Great Divide ski team has an all-mountain squad, an introductory team that takes youngsters out on the mountain to ski. There is a development team, which is something that bridges the gap between free skiing and ski racing. Finally, there is the full-blown race team.
“All-mountain program has anywhere from 120-140 kids,” says Great Divide Ski Team director and head coach Craig Krueger. “The development program is somewhere around 10-12. Race team varies. I think this year we’re at 18 on the race team.”
Besides learning from his dad, Witt’s brother has also helped him along the way.
“Jace taught me a lot,” Witt recalls. “He taught me not to give up and to keep pushing. He did teach me some ski racing technique. Every night before going to bed, we would watch ski racing videos to see what to improve. I have to give kudos to him because he is very passionate about the sport and he taught me to be passionate about it, too.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.