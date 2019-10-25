STILLWATER, Okla. — Great Falls' Bill Zadick will be inducted into the National Wrestling Hall of Fame at the 44th annual honors weekend June 5-6, 2020 here.
The 2020 class was announced by the NWHOF on Tuesday. Zadick, chosen as a Distinguished Member of the Modern Era, is one of eight who will receive the honors.
The others selected were: Distinguished Members Bruce Burnett, Dremiel Byers and Mark Lieberman; Meritorious Official Tim Shiels; Order of Merit recipient Gary Abbott; Medal of Courage recipient Gary Chopp and Outstanding American Carl Eschenbach.
Zadick was the seventh four-time state wrestling champion in Montana history, winning titles from 1988 to 1991 at 98, 112, 119 and 135 pounds for Great Falls.
He was an NCAA champion during his senior year at Iowa in 1996 and won a gold medal at the World Championships in 2006.
Zadick would later become the resident coordinator and assistant national freestyle coach for USA Wrestling in 2009. He was elevated to national freestyle coach in 2016 and began in the position after the Olympics. In 2017, the U.S. won its first World team title in 22 years.
In 2018, Zadick was the coach as the United State won the World Cup for the first time in 15 years, besting Azerbaijan 6-4 in the final. It was the second consecutive major international tourney for the U.S., following the 2017 victory at the world championships.
