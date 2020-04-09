And then there were none.
The Great Falls Turf Club said Thursday it’s canceling Montana’s last state-sanctioned horse race meet of 2020, yet another victim of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The five-day meet at Montana ExpoPark was scheduled for July 18-19 and July 24-25, before and during the Montana State Fair in Great Falls.
The announcement came on the heels of another last week from Miles City that said the storied Bucking Horse Sale and its two days of racing in late May would not be taking place this year.
Great Falls and Miles City were the two holdouts after major race meets in Billings, Missoula, Kalispell, Hamilton, Shelby fell by the wayside in the last two decades.
It leaves the state without organized horse racing for the first time since territorial days more than 150 years ago.
“Racing as we know it dates to 1868 when Helena had the first official Territorial Fair, and to the best of my knowledge there’s never been a time since then when there was none,” said Brenda Wahler, a Helena attorney and author of the 2019 book “Montana Horse Racing: A History.”
If there was a year when everything was canceled it would have been 1945, at the end of World War II, she said.
“The Roosevelt administration in February 1945 basically said, 'For crying out loud, we’re in a war effort. Let’s not have horse racing,'” Wahler said.
That order was rescinded later that spring, though federal travel restrictions caused many tracks to shut down anyway. There was at least one exception in Montana: at the Ravalli County Fairgrounds in Hamilton.
On Sunday and Labor Day, Sept. 2 and 3, the Ravalli County Racing Association held a race meet and horse show that featured, among other things, five running races, parimutuel wagering and an electric starting gate.
There are indications in newspapers.com that fairs in Chinook, Dodson, Sidney, Forsyth, Glendive and Miles City were held in 1945, and at least some of them promised horse races.
But, noted the Billings Gazette on July 21, "Thoroughbred horse racing seems to have dropped into the background as a grandstand attraction with the rodeo coming to the front."
In 2020, Montana is fighting a different war against an insidious virus whose ultimate demise is unknown.
“We’re kind of in limbo here about what’s going to actually happen with the virus over the next three or four months,” Sparky Kottke, president of the Great Falls Turf Club, said Thursday. “A lot of our sponsors are bars, casinos and small businesses, and we get quite a bit of revenue from them. We just didn’t feel we could ask them for their sponsorship support this year.”
Even if the virus crisis doesn’t last into the summer, “that doesn’t mean any of our sponsors will have healed up by then,” said John Hayes, a Great Falls Turf Club member and chairman of the Montana Board of Horse Racing. “This financial hit is huge, and we don’t see how we can get past that. For us to risk the future of live horse racing in Montana, it just isn’t worth it.”
The turf club plans to apply for dates with the state board of racing for 2021.
“We can open and re-go it next year,” Kottke said. "Hopefully we’ll have good support.”
