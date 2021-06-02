GREAT FALLS — For many years, the Great Falls girls softball community has been served by two productive programs.
The Electric City Heat was one of the pioneer fastpitch organizations in Montana, and has been operating since 1994, mostly serving girls on the east side of town. The Great Falls Selects were formed about 2003 and have provided opportunities for female athletes on the west side of the Missouri River.
By most accounts, the system of competing programs has worked well, as both the Heat and Selects have won dozens of state travel-ball championships, and have contributed heavily toward the 11 state Class AA titles collectively won by Great Falls High and Great Falls CMR since 1997.
But times are changing in the fast-growing world of youth softball, which now includes 31 programs in the Treasure State that are sanctioned by USA Softball. And a major change occurred this season in Great Falls, where the Heat and Selects have merged into a single program – appropriately called the Falls Fusion.
“We actually started talking about a merger after the 2019 season,” said Jeff Beisecker, a longtime board member with the Selects who is the tournament director for the Fusion. “Our board and the Heat and a lot of coaches came together and gave their thoughts, and this is what we came up with. We’ll have 13 teams this year in all (five) age groups; that’s about the same number of teams we had last year with two programs.”
The new organization is headed by president Keith Cron, and board members include Joey Egan and Mandi LaPierre, two of the top players in Great Falls fastpitch history. Egan works as head coach at the University of Providence; perhaps it’s no coincidence that the Falls Fusion uniform colors are Navy blue and lime green, the same as the Argos.
USA Softball sponsors competition for 10-Under, 12-Under, 14-Under, 16-Under and 18-Under teams. Generally speaking, the younger kids play fewer tournaments than the high-school-age players.
There are tournaments each weekend from mid-May through mid-July across the state. Events are planned this season in Helena, Great Falls, Lewistown, Columbia Falls, Bozeman, Kalispell, Frenchtown, Missoula, Belgrade, Billings and Polson.
Entry fees vary from site to site, with the smaller events charging $350 per team, and the bigger tournaments charging $450 or $500 per squad.
That means if the Fusion sends eight to 10 teams to a big tournament, that will cost between $3,000 and $4,000 for a single weekend. For that amount, each team would play four or five games.
Beisecker said each Fusion player pays $750 for the chance to compete in tournaments and practice a few times each week. That fee includes a uniform, batting helmet and practice equipment such as batting cages. However, each player must provide her own glove, shoes and bat, which could easily run another $300 per person.
“We give a $100 discount for a second child in the family, and they can contribute to their total cost through sponsors and fund-raising,” Beisecker said.
“We have about 25 sponsors,” he added.
Great Falls actually is on the low end for player fees; the bigger programs in Missoula and Billings charge twice as much.
The Fusion had expected to make money by hosting the G-Funk Throwdown tournament on May 21-23, but that event was cancelled because of a spring snowstorm. Entry fees were refunded to about 30 teams who had registered from out of town.
“We’ve still got the softballs and the medals and we can use them for our big tournament,” Beisecker said.
The Falls Fusion Classic is slated for Fathers Day weekend (June 18-20) and 54 teams are already signed up. That would bring in about $24,000 in entry fees, although there are significant expenses associated with hosting the event, including umpires, softballs and field rental at Multi-Sports Complex.
The competitive season will end in mid-July with the State Junior Olympic Tournament, although some of the more ambitious teams might enter regional or national events. Many of the Falls Fusion players will practice during the winter since the team has access to an indoor warehouse facility.
