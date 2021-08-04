Gatlin Sutherland

Gatlin Sutherland of Great Falls, and Nikhil Prazad of Fremont, California, won the national doubles championship in racquetball last month and will compete on the world stage in Costa Rica in December. 

DES MOINES, Iowa — Great Falls High School junior Gatlin Sutherland won gold in the 16-and-under doubles division and took home bronze in the singles recently at the United States Racquetball Association Junior National Championships and Adult National qualifying tournament. 

For his doubles crown, Sutherland partnered with Nikhil Prasad of Fremont, California. Prasad defeated Sutherland 15-13, 15-8 in the semifinals of the singles competition before Sutherland rebounded to down Vedant Chauhan of San Ramon, California, 15-14, 15-3 for third.

Sutherland and Prasad went 4-0 in the doubles competition, toppling Chauhan and Josh Shea of Cortlandt Manor, New York, 15-14, 15-11 in the finals.

Sutherland and Prasad will both represent Team USA at the World Championships in Costa Rica in December.

