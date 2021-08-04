DES MOINES, Iowa — Great Falls High School junior Gatlin Sutherland won gold in the 16-and-under doubles division and took home bronze in the singles recently at the United States Racquetball Association Junior National Championships and Adult National qualifying tournament.
For his doubles crown, Sutherland partnered with Nikhil Prasad of Fremont, California. Prasad defeated Sutherland 15-13, 15-8 in the semifinals of the singles competition before Sutherland rebounded to down Vedant Chauhan of San Ramon, California, 15-14, 15-3 for third.
Sutherland and Prasad went 4-0 in the doubles competition, toppling Chauhan and Josh Shea of Cortlandt Manor, New York, 15-14, 15-11 in the finals.
Sutherland and Prasad will both represent Team USA at the World Championships in Costa Rica in December.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.