BILLINGS — March without the Madness? Coronavirus, you’re public enemy No. 1.
As anxiety over COVID-19 reaches a fever pitch, decision makers who rule over sports in America are taking no chances.
The list of abrupt cancellations that hit our interests the hardest Thursday includes the Big Sky Conference men’s and women’s basketball tournaments in Boise, Idaho, and the NAIA women’s basketball national tournament, which was scheduled for March 18-24 in Billings.
Overblown panic? Mass hysteria? Don’t be silly.
Right now, health officials say symptoms of this virus are flu-like and that most people who contract the virus get better. But, also like the flu, it leaves casualties in its wake, which makes this bug serious business.
Older adults and those with preexisting ailments like heart disease, lung disease and diabetes are at increased risk.
In order to “flatten the curve,” an idiom used to describe the effort to contain spikes or clusters of infection, the Centers for Disease Control and the World Health Organization have recommended rigorous hand-washing, social distancing and limiting large gatherings.
Basically, the antithesis of a basketball tournament.
The NBA was the first domino to fall when it announced the suspension of its season Wednesday night after players tested positive. Major League Baseball, the NHL and other professional leagues did the same on Thursday, as well as collegiate conference basketball tournaments nationwide.
It trickled down to the Big Sky Conference in Boise, as the league's presidents and commissioner Tom Wistrcill and his subordinates took the unprecedented (and correct) step of halting the men’s and women’s tournaments with three days of games remaining.
Montana State’s women, in the midst of a historic season, lost their rightful place in the title game, which was scheduled for Friday against Idaho. The men’s teams from MSU and Montana also had high hopes.
The NAIA also nixed its tournaments.
Eventually, the NCAA announced the cancellation of March Madness altogether, and the modern American sports landscape had officially never seen anything like this.
Closer to home, the argument has been made that because there has been just one confirmed Montana case (a woman who tested positive in Maryland) and no cases yet in Idaho where the Big Sky tourneys were under way, that we should keep calm and play on. What’s the harm?
But that thinking is naïve.
We can hope and pray all we want, but to assume our state will somehow be spared — or to this point that it has been spared — is simply not practical.
Still, the Montana High School Association has so far decided to continue with its state basketball tournaments in Bozeman (Class AA), Billings (Class A), Butte (Class B) and Missoula (Class C) despite health officials’ recommendations and an overwhelming movement at various levels of athletics to protect the general public.
And that’s a decision that must be scrutinized.
MHSA executive director Mark Beckman told 406mtsports.com on Thursday that his organization will continue to monitor the situation and take necessary cautionary steps. There’s no doubt Beckman and his team are sincere, and they must be facing a certain amount of pressure to keep the games going.
But at what cost? As of Thursday afternoon, 28 states had either restricted fan attendance at their high school tournaments or canceled them outright, including Wyoming, which had its first case of COVID-19 confirmed a day prior.
On Thursday, Montana Gov. Steve Bullock declared a state of emergency.
There hasn’t been much of a clear message coming from the halls of leadership in Washington D.C., and testing across the country has been less than smooth. So, to be proactive is our greatest weapon as citizens. Right now, the MHSA should reevaluate its responsibility.
Montana Western women’s basketball coach Lindsay Woolley was the first person I talked to who seemed to have this whole thing in perspective.
On Wednesday night, not long after the NAIA announced its plan to limit attendance at its national championships to essential staff and players’ families, Woolley stated his belief that the tournaments needed to be canceled in the interest of public safety.
Woolley, don’t forget, led the Bulldogs to a national championship last season and wanted nothing more than to have the opportunity to defend that title next week in Billings.
But he had his priorities straight from the start and advocated for the cancellation of the NAIA tournament, saying, “We don’t know where this thing’s going. I worry about our kids. I think that's our concern as coaches.”
You feel terrible for the players. So much commitment and sacrifice seems wasted. But containing the spread of this virus should be the No. 1 objective.
Rocky Mountain College senior forward Markaela Francis, who lost the remainder of her final college basketball season on Thursday, said it best:
“I think it’s easy in situations like this to be selfish. Initially the tears did come. But I’d feel guilty if something happened,” she said.
“I think eventually everything will be OK, but I think what they’re doing in taking the correct precautions is going to be part of the reason why.”
Spot on. It’s always best to err on the side of caution.
