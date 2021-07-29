BILLINGS — So you thought we’d be out of this COVID-19 mess by now, didn’t you? Things were certainly looking up.
It begs a question:
Are you vaccinated yet?
It’s our great national dilemma. One of them, anyway. Too many people are too hesitant to get their shots — or flat out refuse to do what’s right — and we can now see the handwriting on the wall. We are again backsliding into another troubling spike.
And it’s not even August.
Sports, nonetheless, are poised for a glorious renaissance: Full stadiums, rocking arenas and a return to normalcy that everyone craves. It’s no different in our great state.
But Montana too is now seeing a rise in COVID cases as the highly infectious delta variant — now the dominant variation of the virus — has been detected in at least 15 counties. What will that mean for our high school and college sports that are so rapidly approaching?
Mark Beckman, the Montana High School Association’s executive director, hopes that more mitigation efforts won’t be necessary. Beckman and the MHSA are planning for a routine year.
“Currently we have no specific-sport COVID requirements for the fall,” Beckman told The Billings Gazette and 406mtsports.com on Wednesday. “As you know, for the entire year last year each sport and activity had its own set of requirements. Some of those were from the national federation and some were from our own consultation with state health, local health departments and a group of pediatricians that advise us.
“We have a meeting with our pediatricians on Monday, and we’ll see where that goes. But right now, that’s where we’re at.”
As the cycle of vaccine misinformation spins, immunization rates are lagging in Montana, where only 48% of those eligible are fully vaccinated, according to the latest data from the Department of Health and Human Services.
Some, of course, can't get the shots because they have compromised immune systems. But that doesn't account the large majority of holdouts. Clearly, we’re better than this.
We all want to move on from COVID. We all want it to be over. We all want our sports, and for them to never go away again. We have these vaccines — miracles of science — to help make it happen. It’s never been more important.
Montana State University Billings chancellor Stefani Hicswa, whose NCAA Division II athletic department was hurt, as so many were, by the vast alleviation efforts of the past year and a half, certainly agrees.
“It helps us all stay safe,” Hicswa said Tuesday during a press conference introducing new MSUB athletic director Michael Bazemore. “We’re certainly encouraging that.”
Big Sky Conference commissioner Tom Wistrcill also understands the ramifications. During the league’s football media event this week in Spokane, which returned after a year hiatus, Wistrcill pulled no punches in telling the media there that teams could face outright forfeits if games are canceled due to COVID outbreaks, and said vaccination numbers have to improve.
Montana athletic director Kent Haslam knows the value of immunization. The Griz, Haslam said, lost between $4-5 million in 2020-21 as a result of the pandemic. Ouch.
“We were all praying for a miracle, praying for an end, and along came this vaccine,” Haslam told me during an interview in May. “I’ve been vaccinated, and I’m pro let’s-go-get-it-done. This is what helps us get back to normal.”
What about Montana State AD Leon Costello?
“You're always in the back of your mind thinking about, ‘What happens if one of these variants takes off in our community or across the country?’” Costello offered to 406mtsports.com’s Victor Flores recently. “What I don't ever want to do anymore is take things for granted, because we have seen how quickly things can be taken away from us.”
Frontier Conference commissioner Kent Paulson said during that league’s football media day Tuesday that the new normal has begun. We can only hope that’s true. But it could depend on people’s willingness to step up.
As Beckman indicated, the situation remains fluid.
“It was a tough year last year. There were some tough times,” he said. “But we got through it and we crowned champions in all of our sports. We feel good about that. We’d like to have things back to total normal but we’re not there right now. But we understand that it’s not to the level of where we were, either.”
“The current trends probably concern everyone,” Beckman said. “But we’re not pressing the panic button either, and we don’t have a deaf ear. … For those of us that are vaccinated, it seems like the data is out there to show that they’re protected. But it’s a choice, and we understand that. We will deal with it as we go along, that’s for sure.”
The cancellation of the 2020 basketball state tournaments and the subsequent abandonment of that spring’s sports seasons seem like light years ago, especially after the MHSA pushed through during last winter’s pandemic surge.
But the volleyball and wrestling tournaments were split up in lieu of the popular and frenzied all-class formats. Throughout the year, fans were limited in certain jurisdictions, games were postponed or canceled and athletes were constantly contact-traced, forced to quarantine and at times prohibited from competition.
Who wants to go through any of that again?
If you’re among the unwilling and we’re forced into more upheaval, you shouldn’t be allowed to complain.
Sure, no vaccine has 100% efficacy. Virology 101: These shots are here to control or eliminate symptoms, to keep you out of the hospital, to keep you alive, to lessen the load if you transmit the virus and keep our athletes in the game.
We know what we need to do, but too many still refuse to accept reality as it relates to the pandemic. That’s been obvious for months. Some people are unreachable at this point, whether it’s due to politics or fear or ridiculous conspiracy theories.
The truth is we haven’t had the collective will to deal with this crisis since pretty much the beginning. But we owe it to our athletes and the sports we love to come through. We owe it to our families, we owe it to our friends, we owe it to ourselves.
Are you vaccinated yet?
It’s a choice, yes, but it’s also the right choice. And it’s the best chance we have to finally get out of this mess. For good.
