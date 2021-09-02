GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. — Halil Yilmaz debuted for Montana State Billings with a hat trick Thursday afternoon as the Jacket men posted a 3-2 win in overtime against Texas A&M International in their season opener.

The junior striker scored the game-winning goal with 10 seconds left in the first overtime period. He also tallied goals in the first- and second-halves.

Yilmaz scored on a penalty kick in the first half. Marvin Patu assisted on his second goal, while Jeremie Briquet assisted on Yilmaz's golden goal.

Georgio Theodoulidis was the winning goalie for the Yellowjackets.

MSUB will play at Colorado State-Pueblo on Saturday afternoon.

