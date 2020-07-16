BILLINGS — It sure is good rodeo Hall of Famer Deb Greenough lives in Billings.
On Thursday, it was announced that former Olympic and World Cup Mountain Bike racer Sam Schultz of Missoula was unable to be the torch lighter for this year's Big Sky State Games.
In a press release, the BSSG announced Schultz's girlfriend began exhibiting symptoms of COVID-19, and while waiting on test results Schultz is unable to attend the BSSG.
So, the BSSG turned to Greenough, a Hall of Fame bareback bronc rider, to be the torch lighter at opening ceremonies on Friday at Wendy's Field at Daylis Stadium.
While "disappointed" Schultz will not be able to take part in the festivities, BSSG organizers didn't have to look far to find a new special guest athlete.
Greenough, who was born in Red Lodge and who now lives in Billings, was originally scheduled to have a part in the festivities at Daylis.
"He was going to bring the torch in on a horse and be part of opening ceremonies," said BSSG executive director Liana Susott of Greenough. "He'll just have a bigger part in opening ceremonies."
"He's a world-class athletes. We are happy and excited he is going to be the torch lighter."
Gates open at 6 p.m. and opening ceremonies begin at 7 p.m. There is no admission fee for opening ceremonies, however, donations are appreciated. Spectators need to wear a mask to help slow the spread of the novel coronavirus. Those who would wish to watch opening ceremonies remotely can find a link for a live stream of the event at bigskygames.org.
The Montana Mile begins at approximately 7:45 p.m.
Greenough, a 1981 Fromberg High School graduate, was inducted into the ProRodeo Hall of Fame in Colorado Springs, Colorado, in 2018. Greenough was a 13-time National Finals Rodeo qualifier and the world bareback champion in 1993. In January, Greenough was inducted into the Montana Pro Rodeo Hall and Wall of Fame.
In a successful career spanning 1986-2001, Greenough qualified for the NFR 13 consecutive years from 1988 to 2000 — which is tied for the fifth-most overall qualifications in history — and his 15 total NFR bareback go-round wins is also fifth most in the event. He also captured the bareback average title at the NFR in 1992.
Traditionally an Olympian lights the BSSG torch. But, with the late-breaking developments the organization turned to the legendary cowboy.
"We're just lucky he's able to be a part of the ceremonies," Susott said. "He's just a great guy all-around."
