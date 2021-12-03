BILLINGS — The Fusion Fight League’s Rising Stars Tournament will conclude over the next two weekends.
The first mixed martial arts card of the two-part finale will play out Saturday at First Interstate Arena at MetraPark in the promotion’s annual Season’s Beatings. The 14-fight card will begin at 7 p.m. with doors opening at 6.
The Rising Stars bracketed amateur MMA tourney began on March 20. In an earlier interview with The Billings Gazette and 406mtsports.com, FFL owner Terrill Bracken said 86 competitors were competing in the tourney in 12 weight divisions.
Bracken further explained the perks of winning the tourney on Friday.
“One of two things happens. If there is a champion in that division already, they get a shot at the champ and a three-fight pro contract,” he said. “If there isn’t a champion in that weight division, if it’s a vacant title, then they get to take the (FFL) title.”
Harvey Singh, of Singh Contracting, Inc., is fighting on the card, according to Bracken and a poster of the event on the Fusion Fight League Facebook page.
Singh has been a sponsor of FFL events in the past. In 2017 at the Fusion-Ladies Fight Night event at the Metra, Singh told The Gazette that he trained in MMA for three years while living in California in his early 20s, but never fought.
Now, Singh will be stepping into the cage to take on Travis Arnold at 160 pounds. Bracken said that while Singh has been an avid supporter of the FFL, that won’t earn him any favoritism from the judges.
“He wanted to fight,” Bracken said of Singh. “He has been training at the Grindhouse and decided he wanted to fight. Even though he is a sponsor, he won’t get any biased favors from us.”
The FFL Rising Stars Tourney will conclude in Great Falls on Friday, Dec. 10. The 11-fight card begins at 7 p.m. at Four Seasons Arena.
Bracken said amateur bouts are three three-minute rounds; pro bouts are three five-minute rounds; and title fights are five rounds.
Fans can either attend the show at Metra in person or stream for a fee on fite.tv.
Bracken said a crew has been working on assembling the cage, lighting, video screens and everything else needed to put on the show on the Metra floor for the fight card since Sunday.
“What we are putting into this show for sound and lights, this is far and above the best show that we’ve ever put on,” he said. “This one is a level above what we’ve done.”
Bryant Acheson, who starred in the Thursday Night Fights held at the Babcock Theatre in Billings and won his fourth consecutive state championship in 2009 at age 25, is also on the card in a pro heavyweight bout.
Acheson was also in the MMA cage in 2011 at Metra as freestyle motorsports riders accomplished a first according to promoters at the time. The riders performed backflips with bikes and quads over the 28-foot hexagon cage during a "Backflips and Beatdowns" event. Riders had performed jumps over an MMA match before that, but had never done a backflip.
Acheson won the historic match by successfully defending his FFL 205-pound title with a TKO by ground and pound. Acheson also is 1-0 as a bare-knuckle boxer with a TKO victory at the Metra this past October, and 1-0 as a pro boxer with a TKO victory at the Shrine in Billings in 2012. The boxing records for Acheson are according to boxrec.com.
Season’s Beatings at the Metra Saturday fight card: 185, Robert Canton vs. Joey Lodine; 160, Travis Arnold vs. Harvey Singh; 170 Army kickboxing bout, Teton Lefthand vs. Vladyslav Rybalka; 170, Geovanni Salazar vs. Joshua Joyce; 125, Joshua King vs. Brandon Berkman; 140, Eduardo Penha vs. AJ Craig; 155 tournament final, Seth Roman vs. Darien Robinson; 135 tournament final, Ethan Goodwin vs. Eric Mendez; 205 tournament final, Joe Wilkins vs. Chris Willis; 115 female tournament final, Tawni Packard vs. Caysea McBride; 145, Daeri Alderman vs. Mikey Zindler; pro heavyweight, John Alexander Sr., vs. Corey Willis; pro heavyweight, John Alexander II vs. Bryant Acheson; 135 pro female, Barb Ciesnolevicz vs. Lauren Wolfe.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.