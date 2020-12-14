HAVRE — Hannah Haslem, a senior at Havre High School, has signed to join the women's cross country team at Montana State-Northern in the fall of 2021.

Haslem, who has a 4.0 grade-point average, began her running career at Colstrip and continued to compete after moving to Havre.

She placed 40th this fall at the Class A state meet with a time of 22:02.79 for 3.1 miles.

"Based on what I've seen, I'm confident that she can get into the 19s (for 5K races) next fall and make a run at all-conference as a freshman," MSU-N coach Chad Spangler said in a press release.

