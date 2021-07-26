SAN BERNARDINO, Calif. — Kaelyn Sewake was 4 for 4 with three runs and two RBIs as Hawaii-Hilo Little League downed Boulder-Arrowhead/Big Sky 11-9 at the 11-12 softball Little League World Series West Regional on Monday.

BABS fell behind 9-4 after four innings, but rallied with four runs in the top of the fifth and one in the sixth. Hawaii-Hilo added two runs in the fifth for a 11-8 lead entering the final frame.

Sawyer Trahan batted 2 for 3 with a double, a run and three RBIs for BABS, which fell to Southeast Portland Little League of Oregon 7-6 in seven innings on Sunday. Raina Fuqua was 1 for 2 with two runs for BABS.

Tags

Load comments