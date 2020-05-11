BILLINGS — The Heart & Sole Run will now be conducted as a virtual run.
Registration for the 41st annual event is now open. With the current coronavirus pandemic, "in the best interest of our community," organizers have decided to hold the race as a virtual event where participants can complete the run between June 20 and July 4.
The move to a virtual format allows participants "to adhere to social distancing guidelines from the CDC and to ensure a healthy and competitive outcome for the event."
Participants can do a virtual 5K, 10K or 2-mile run. All races cost $25 for adults and $20 for children 8 and under.
Participants will receive a T-Shirt, sticker and bib and will be entered into prize drawings and giveaways. People of all ages and abilities can participate.
Proceeds benefit the YMCA and Billings trails through Billings TrailNet.
The registration deadline is June 19. Packets can be picked up at Scheels June 18-19. All out-out-town participants will be mailed their T-Shirt, bib and sticker.
Other runs, such as The Montana Women's Run, have been held virtually this year due to the pandemic.
For information, visit heartandsolerace.org or call 406-254-7426.
