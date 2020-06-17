40th Annual Heart & Sole Run

Chris Huffman runs in the 5K run during the 40th Annual Heart and Sole Run in 2019.

 Billings Gazette file photo

BILLINGS — The registration deadline for the 41st Annual Heart & Sole Run is Friday.

To register or for more information, visit www.heartandsolerace.org or call 406-254-7426. Packet pick-up and onsite registration is at the Scheels Training Room on June 18-19 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. All participants outside of Yellowstone County will be mailed their T-shirt and packet.

The Heart & Sole Run is a virtual event this year due to the novel coronavirus.

Participants can race anytime and anywhere between June 20 and July 4. Divisions are 2-mile, 5K or 10K. People of all ages and abilities are encouraged to participate. 

All races are $25 for adults and $20 for children 8 and under. Participants will receive a T-shirt, sticker and bib and will also be entered into multiple prize drawings and giveaways. Proceeds from the race will benefit the Billings Family YMCA and Billings trails through Billings TrailNet.

