BILLINGS — The registration deadline for the 41st Annual Heart & Sole Run is Friday.
To register or for more information, visit www.heartandsolerace.org or call 406-254-7426. Packet pick-up and onsite registration is at the Scheels Training Room on June 18-19 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. All participants outside of Yellowstone County will be mailed their T-shirt and packet.
The Heart & Sole Run is a virtual event this year due to the novel coronavirus.
Participants can race anytime and anywhere between June 20 and July 4. Divisions are 2-mile, 5K or 10K. People of all ages and abilities are encouraged to participate.
All races are $25 for adults and $20 for children 8 and under. Participants will receive a T-shirt, sticker and bib and will also be entered into multiple prize drawings and giveaways. Proceeds from the race will benefit the Billings Family YMCA and Billings trails through Billings TrailNet.
