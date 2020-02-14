HELENA — Gavin Miller and Jacob Cummings scored goals for Sheridan during a shootout, leading the Hawks past the Helena Bighorns 4-3 on Friday night at the Helena Ice Arena.
The loss meant the Bighorns (13-26) were unable to keep pace with the Frontier Division's sixth-place Missoula Junior Bruins (15-26), who edged the Butte Cobras 5-3.
With less than 10 minutes to play in the third period the Bighorns faced a two-goal deficit, and that is when their comeback began.
Alec Sorby notched his eighth goal of the season with 9:55 left in the final period to pull Helena within one score. Then, nearly four minutes later, Dane Rieger's first goal of the season knotted things up, 3-3, with an assist from Isaac Ellingson.
Unfortunately for the Bighorns, neither of their two shots during overtime found the back of the net.
Helena's Dylan Ferreira kicked off the scoring with a power-play goal in the first period. He was assisted by Ty Niskanen. However, just before the first intermission, Sheridan answered back with a goal from Logan Syrup, assisted by Cummings.
The second period was all Hawks. About halfway through the period Blake Billings scored his 32nd goal of the season. Just over five minutes later, Mike Kocsis tacked on another score to give Sheridan a 3-1 lead at the second intermission. Jonathon Teasdale assisted on both goals.
The Bighorns will host the Hawks again Saturday night at 7:05 p.m.
