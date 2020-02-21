BUTTE — Abraham Laggis' goal during the first minute of overtime, his second of the game, lifted the Helena Bighorns to a 5-4 victory over the Butte Cobras on Friday night in Butte. The win pulls the Bighorns (15-25) neck-and-neck with the Missoula Junior Bruins (16-27) for the sixth and final playoff spot in the Frontier Division of the NA3HL.
Blaine Krona's fourth goal of the season with eight minutes to play in the final period tied things up at four and forced overtime. Five minutes prior, Butte took the lead thanks to a score from Nick Bradshaw.
Butte's Ty Stovin opened the scoring with a goal during the fourth minute of the first period assisted by Robin Bagley. However, with 3:15 to go in the period, Laggis knotted the game, 1-1, with his 16th goal of the season. Porter Tirrill had the assist.
Stovin scored his second goal of the game within the first two minutes of the second period. Helena answered back with a pair of unanswered scores. First, Johnny Baird found the back of the net with assists from Krona and Luke Theisen. Less than five minutes later, Alec Scorby notched his ninth goal of the season to put the Bighorns in front 3-2. Just before intermission, however, Butte's Kyler Garsjo tied things up at three goals apiece.
The Bighorns will face the Missoula Junior Bruins on Saturday at the Glacier Ice Rink. Gametime is set for 7:30 p.m.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.