HELENA — After a 7-0 shutout Friday night extended the Bighorns' losing streak to 13 games, Helena bounced back Saturday night for a 6-2 victory over the Gillette Wild at the Helena Ice Arena.
Gillette's Tyler Kaminski cut the Bighorns lead in half to begin the third period. But Darren Donovan's second goal of the game, capped off by an Isaac Ellingson score, squashed any glimmer of hope the Wild had for a comeback. Darian Wilson, Jeremy Blondin and Abraham Laggis chipped in with assists during the final period for Helena.
The Bighorns (5-19) jumped on the Wild early with three goals in the first period. Alexander Bailey drew first blood with his second goal of the season thanks to assists from Wilson and Andrew Deskin. Donovan extended Helena's lead to 2-0 with an assist from Christopher Fritz. Corey Miscovich found the back of the net for the Bighorns third goal of the period. Blaine Krona and Dylan Ferreira were credited with assists.
Christopher Fritz scored a power-play goal in the second period to make it 4-0 Bighorns. Gillette's Jacob Kaminski got the Wild (14-9) on the board just before second intermission.
Kevin Tauntman logged the victory for Helena, making 27 saves of the 29 shots on goal.
During Friday night's rout, the Bighorns were held scoreless by Gillette goalie Shane Phillips. Helena managed eight shots in each period and Phillips denied them all.
Declan Young had a hat trick and an assist. Tyler Kaminski added four assists and a goal. Hunter Beckett, Easton Apodaca and Caleb Sabborn also scored one goal apiece. Nathaniel Fanning and Ethan Becker notched three assists each.
Bailey Bradford made 31 saves for the Bighorns.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.