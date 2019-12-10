When Capital High School senior Nicolas Mow and his mother, Michelle Smith, were planning his 18th birthday, they were not expecting an overall first-place finish in the Big Easy Running Festival’s half marathon in New Orleans on Nov. 24.
“That week I turned 18, so it was a birthday trip,” says Mow. “It was kind of last minute. We just saw a race was that weekend. So we signed up.”
Mow, who has run cross country for two years with the Bruins, did not put any of their vacation plans on hold just because he had to run a 13-mile race. He and his mom still enjoyed swamp tours via fan boats and some authentic New Orleans cuisine.
“Walking up to the starting line I was feeling kind of fat because we just had New Orleans food the days before,” laughs Mow.
Mow says that originally his goal was to simply cross the finish line and maybe place within his age group. However, during the race he noticed an extra boost.
“It was my first race at sea level — my first half marathon at sea level,” Mow explains. “I wasn’t expecting a personal record or anything. But I guess the first few miles, this other guy and me were kind of challenging each other. Then about midway through I kind of lost him. From there, it was just a matter of closing out the race and crossing the finish line.”
He crossed the finish line in 1 hour, 24 minutes, 18 seconds. This was, indeed, a personal record.
“The course turns around. So when I turned around for the second half of the race, I definitely was going faster and I didn’t think I would be able to hold it,” Mow says. “But, as I got closer to the finish, people were there being loud.”
Mow and his mother moved to Helena in 2011. Smith received her nursing degree in 2015 and now works at St. Peter’s.
“Well, his dad and I split up and we moved here and I went back to school,” says Smith. “I went to Carroll.”
Mow, who hopes to attend either Montana or Washington State and major in agricultural sciences or business, started competing in longer distances during the summer of 2018 before joining the Bruins cross country team.
“So, in junior year I started cross country,” Mow remembers. “It was just park 5Ks going around golf courses and stuff like that. Summer of 2018, in early June, that’s when I did my first half marathon — Governor’s Cup 2018.”
Mow will begin his fourth year on Capital’s track and field team in the spring. His events have included 110-meter hurdles, 300m hurdles and the 800m. This coming season he plans to run the 110 hurdles and the 1600m.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.