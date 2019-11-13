HELENA – Two Helena Capital seniors – and best friends – signed their national letters of intent Wednesday morning at the Capital High School library in front of a small gathering of friends and family.
Mikelle Ballard signed with Utah State gymnastics. She became the first gymnast from Helena to sign with a Division I college since 1993 when Shay Rotsinger went to Iowa State.
Karina Frederick signed with Rockhurst University lacrosse. Rockhurst is a Division II school in Kansas City, Missouri.
Ballard, who started practicing gymnastics at two years old, has been committed to Utah State for two years.
“I started when I was two,” said Ballard. “So basically when I was 10 I knew that I wanted to be a college gymnast.”
“She’s had this as a goal for herself for years,” said Sandra Ballard, Mikelle’s mother. “One of the things to make that goal come true was to attend camps at different colleges. She went to the USU summer camp – not last summer but the summer before – and just loved the coaches and the team girls … and just made really good connections with them. Then her offer came shortly after that.”
Frederick, a member of Last Chance Lacrosse club, made the decision to sign with Rockhurst about two months ago. Playing college lacrosse had been a goal since her first year of high school.
“I started in sixth grade and kind of grew up with it,” said Frederick. “I decided that I wanted to play (in college) during my freshman year.”
