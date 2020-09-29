HELENA – The Bruins came away with a win and a draw Tuesday afternoon at Northwest Park hosting the Butte Bulldogs.
The Capital boys cruised to a 4-1 victory and the girls played to a 0-0 draw.
“The boys, I thought, were appropriately critical of their decision making and speed of play at halftime,” said Bruins coach Stefan Wall. “It got a little better in the second half as we were able to avoid some of the offsides calls. I think, if you ask the players, they would say they feel like they didn’t play quickly enough and they weren’t accurate enough. To come away with a three-goal victory, I guess, that’s something.”
Bridger LeeFlange got Capital on the board with 19 minutes to play before halftime.
"I saw Addison (Wall) at the left back had the ball open,” LeeFlange said. “I was making that slip run through like we practiced. I saw the keeper didn’t have the greatest hands, knocked it out of his hands and put it in the net.”
In the 8th minute of the second half, Jace Claassen stretched the Bruins lead to 2-0.
“I noticed that Nate (Adamek) got the ball at the start, so I made a through-run that we’ve been working on practice,” Claassen said. “I went straight through the center defenders and he got me a good ball where I one-touched it into the bottom corner.”
Butte made things interesting and cut the lead in half with about 27 minutes to go in the game. Carson Barry drilled one through the posts thanks to an assist from Colton Case.
“I just got the ball and slowed it down and passed it to Colton Case (check spelling), and it went off another kid and they battled for it,” Barry said. “The ball trickled out again and I just put it in. It was all Colton!”
“Cheers to Butte, but we were not happy to concede today,” Wall added. “That was a switch-off moment we didn’t have last Saturday. And especially going into our game with Hellgate this weekend, we can’t afford to switch off like that. So, although I’m disappointed with that, our effort has been good all year. But I think that the biggest takeaway, for me, is that we are holding ourselves to a higher standard, and that’s what we need to do in order to take the next step forward.”
Nathan Adamek provided some breathing room for the Bruins with about 14 minutes to play as he found the back of the net from just outside the 18.
“It was just another giveaway in the back that I picked off and I just cut hard,” Adamek said. “I looked up quickly and took the shot, and luckily it went in.”
Claassen scored his second goal of the game to make it 4-1 Bruins.
“I really liked the effort,” said Butte coach Cody Carpenter. “The effort that we put in was good. I thought we did well – at times – with our passing and possessing the ball, but that’s also what we need to tighten up before the next game. We need to be more patient and keep the ball longer. I felt that (Capital) did that better than we did, and I think it was the difference in the game.”
The Bruins girls had plenty of decent looks at the net, but just couldn’t quite finish, which led to the scoreless tie.
“We passed circles around (Butte),” said girls coach Brandon Price. “Our domination of the play was awesome but our finish, obviously, wasn’t there. We weren’t putting the ball in the net. We had, you know, four hundred of them over (the net), four hundred to the side. We had every available option except putting that ball in the back of the net. So I guess that leads us to Monday (practice) where we will be shooting.”
The Bulldogs also came very close to putting one through with about 10 minutes before halftime, but were turned away by Bruins keeper Brooklyn Brisko.
“I saw them coming in and I knew I had to do something,” Brisko said. “At first I thought my defender could get back, but when I realized she didn’t I just decided to go slide and hope for the best, really. I was just hoping I got onto (the ball).”
“I actually think we had the best opportunity of the game,” added Butte coach Jacob Steilman. “We had that one look in the first half, and that was a good save by the keeper. They were obviously in control for most of the game. Our counter attack was dangerous when we were able to put a few passes together. It was there, we just didn’t quite take it. But we played hard and we played good.”
Capital will be at Hellgate on Saturday. Butte hosts Helena High on Thursday.
