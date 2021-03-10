HELENA — Rayce Neill, an All-Conference linebacker for the Helena Capital football team and a member of the Last Chance Lacrosse Club, signed with Northwest Nazarene University on Wednesday to continue his lacrosse career at the collegiate level.
“It feels really good,” Neill said. “I’m excited to be able to continue my academic and athletic journey and take it to the next level and really be able to push myself.”
The Nighthawks’ lacrosse program is a brand new one, but Neill will be placed on scholarship to continue playing a sport he has participated in since he was seven or eight years old.
“What really stuck out to me is that it’s a new program, they’re just starting to build up,” Neill said of Northwest Nazarene. “So I thought it would be a good one for me to hop into, be able to get playing time from the start. Great area, I have some friends and close family around there. I thought it was neat that I would be able to continue my education and sports at a Christian university.”
Neill began his lacrosse playing days in Kalispell when the sport was in its infancy in the state of Montana. After moving to Helena, Neill played for the Helena Huskies and is now part of the Guardians’ roster within the Last Chance Lacrosse Club.
COVID-19 forced the cancellation of last year’s lacrosse season, but in 2019, Neill paced the state with 107 wins as an All-Conference face-off specialist in the state of Montana.
“The kid loves the sport,” Neill’s current coach Michael McCarthy said. “He’s one of the few kids that probably gets out there all year long and continues to practice and build his own speciality, which is face-offs. The reason he’s getting a better scholarship than most kids do [is] because he’s put in the time.”
Before he heads off to play for the Nighthawks, Neill has one more season with the Guardians that is not too far away from beginning. Just next week, Neill will be in Boise for a tournament competing for a program that is starting to become a pipeline for college lacrosse players in the area.
“We see a lot of our lacrosse players -- last year we had two or three lacrosse players, and every year we seem to have more and more -- that are going on to college and getting scholarship opportunities,” McCarthy said. “Rayce is a special face-off specialist. He’s good at what he does and he’ll be great in college.”
