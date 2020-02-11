Tor Gudmundsen still has two impressive streaks in tact: he's run everyday for the past 14 years and he is still undefeated in 100-mile ultramarathons. 

Most recently, the Helena distance runner took first place at the Grandmaster Ultras 100-mile race in Littlefield, Arizona, which spanned Friday to Saturday.

Gudmundsen, in defense of his 2019 title, completed the race in 18:43:40. During his 2019 victory he crossed the finish line in 17:42:34, a course record. 

"I was a little intimidated to wear my first bib No. 1 as defending champion," Gudmundsen said in an email. "I was able to not only enjoy a great run in the desert but win the overall title crossing the line in 18:43:40. As the overall winner I received a real title belt worthy a heavyweight boxing champion as well as another coveted sub-24 hour belt-buckle."

The route comprised of a 50-mile loop which guided runners through Arizona, Nevada and Utah, including the monument at 3 Corners. 

The Montana Tech alum said the competitors enjoyed clear blue skies with temperatures ranging from 35-74.

"A full moon at night for extra light and ambiance was also a nice touch," he added.

The loop had an elevation gain of 2,500 feet with 20 miles on country road and 30 miles on ATV trails. Competitors reached 3 Corners at mile 25.6.

Hammer Nutrition, a Montana-based company located in Whitefish was one of four sponsors for the event. 

Matthew Kiewiet covers high school and community sports for the Independent Record and 406mtsports.com. Email him at matthew.kiewiet@406mtsports.com or follow him on Twitter @IRmattkiewiet.

