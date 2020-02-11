Tor Gudmundsen still has two impressive streaks in tact: he's run everyday for the past 14 years and he is still undefeated in 100-mile ultramarathons.
Most recently, the Helena distance runner took first place at the Grandmaster Ultras 100-mile race in Littlefield, Arizona, which spanned Friday to Saturday.
Gudmundsen, in defense of his 2019 title, completed the race in 18:43:40. During his 2019 victory he crossed the finish line in 17:42:34, a course record.
"I was a little intimidated to wear my first bib No. 1 as defending champion," Gudmundsen said in an email. "I was able to not only enjoy a great run in the desert but win the overall title crossing the line in 18:43:40. As the overall winner I received a real title belt worthy a heavyweight boxing champion as well as another coveted sub-24 hour belt-buckle."
The route comprised of a 50-mile loop which guided runners through Arizona, Nevada and Utah, including the monument at 3 Corners.
The Montana Tech alum said the competitors enjoyed clear blue skies with temperatures ranging from 35-74.
"A full moon at night for extra light and ambiance was also a nice touch," he added.
The loop had an elevation gain of 2,500 feet with 20 miles on country road and 30 miles on ATV trails. Competitors reached 3 Corners at mile 25.6.
Hammer Nutrition, a Montana-based company located in Whitefish was one of four sponsors for the event.
