There is a popular phrase in sports that goes, “You miss 100% of the shots you don’t take.”
When it comes to 100-mile ultramarathon running, long-time Helena distance runner Tor Gudmundsen has made 100% of the shots he’s taken.
Gudmundsen, 55, took first place in the 24-hour race at Six Days in the Dome, an event which spanned Aug. 23-31 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. This victory came just over six months since his win at the 100-mile Grandmaster Ultra in Littlefield, Arizona.
“It was very exciting and very unexpected,” says Gudmundsen of his victory. “Combined between the two days, going into it I figured, ‘well maybe a top-10.’ There were quite (runners) a few that seemed at least on paper that they’d be good for distance.”
An utterly relentless work ethic makes the Montana Tech alum keen for success when running long distances. He logs somewhere between 85-90 miles per week and has run every day for about 13 years.
“So that means even after my race, the next day I put in about 7 or 8 miles,” Gudmundsen points out.
Rigorous training, preparation and planning are critical figuring out a precise fueling strategy. One must find a proper balance between replenishing the body while not making things too rough on your digestive system. One stomach cramp can be costly.
Gudmundsen has become fond of Montana-based Hammer Nutrition.
“Most of my calories will be through some kind of liquid form. In the Ultra community it’s a mix match,” he explains. “It’s either, people are saying, ‘I only eat solid foods.’ Or, you know, I’m on the other side. I pretty much rely on consuming my calories through some kind of liquid form. I just feel like – especially (Hammer Nutrition’s) products are gentle on the stomach, which is one of the most important things to consider.”
Hammer is based in Whitefish and was founded in 1987.
“I am currently just a consumer of their products. I do speak with them on occasion, but I’m not on their sponsored athlete program. It’s pretty much what I’ve found through trial and error,” Gudmundsen says. “I typically try to support them. They’re a Montana company, and I feel that I’ve found a good product that works and at the same time I am able to support a Montana business.
“Full disclosure, I have been speaking with them about a potential sponsorship for next year. At 55 I am not counting on anything at this point. I’ve never been sponsored in any sport I’ve done up to this point. So, we’ll see. “
Gudmundsen still holds onto at least one old-school tradition. Even though it is seen as a dated science, he likes to load up on carbohydrates the night before the race. Prior to Six Days in the Dome, the meal of choice was spaghetti carbonara with a side of garlic toast covered with meat and cheese. No doggy bag was necessary.
“Contrary to what most people say, you know, ‘carbo loading is a thing of the past,’ I am still kind of hanging on to it,” he says. “It’s just a tradition. I’m somewhat superstitious now, too. And it seems like it’s worked in the past. I’m not too eager to change it at this point.”
If it isn’t broken, don’t fix it. With two ultramarathon titles under his belt, it would seem as though nothing is broken with Gudmundsen.
Anchorage to Milwaukee
2019 was the second edition of Six Days in the Dome. It consisted of three separate competitions – a 24-hour race, a 48-hour race and a six-day race.
The inaugural edition was held at the Alaska Dome in Anchorage in 2014. That was set up by Joe Fejes, the American six-day mileage record holder (605 miles). Fejes and Traci Falbo, the world record for the 48-hour indoor ultramarathon (242 miles), decided they wanted to do the event again. They reached out to Steve Durbin to direct the next race so that they could compete and concentrate on running.
After the Alaska Dome collapsed under the weight of heavy snow in 2017, the team needed a new venue.
“So we literally looked all over the world for another spot; some place either indoors, or a place that would have (controlled) climate,” Durbin explained in a telephone interview with the IR. “You don’t want one bad weather day to ruin the six days. And you don’t want a bad weather forecast to make everyone back out at the last minute.”
A difficult obstacle was finding a facility they could actually rent out for six (or more) days. Finally they came across the Pettit Center in Milwaukee. The venue offered a three-lane track wrapped around an ice-skating rink. And most importantly, the controlled environment gave competitors the opportunity to see just how far their bodies could be pushed.
Gudmundsen, who permanently moved to Helena in 1990 from Norway, said Six Days in the Dome initially caught his eye because he had the opportunity to run over 100 miles.
“It was intriguing. It was also kind of nerve-racking,” he says. “It was definitely one where I pushed myself to do something I hadn’t done before. Not only was it potentially going to be longer than anything I’d raced before, it was also on a track. Just for reference, last time – before this event – I was on a track was probably 30 years ago or more. I had not set foot on a track. I don’t like track workouts. I never really go to the track to run. So, this was definitely a little bit out of the comfort zone. Definitely some nerves leading into this race.”
To put things in perspective, Gudmundsen almost never runs indoors, let alone on a track.
“Snow on the ground doesn’t bother me too much. I will say that the older I get … the wimpier I get? Maybe,” he says with a chuckle. “Typically, if it’s five or ten below, I might hit the treadmill at the gym or something. Other than that I am pretty much an outdoor runner. Year-round, rain, snow.”
Taking the lead
When you hear athletes talk about “digging deep,” or “finding that extra gear,” Think about this: After Gudmundsen knocked out 100 miles in 16 hours, 24 minutes – six minutes better than his goal of 16:30 – he looked up at the scoreboard and saw he was in second place.
He took a walk break to change clothes and call his wife and daughter. Then it was game on … again.
“So when I passed 100 miles, I was not in first place. I was in second place,” Gudmundsen remembers. “But, I noticed the guy in first place was in the same position as me – taking it kind of easy after the 100 and recuperating a little bit. So, I started running and he probably walked a little more than I did. It was probably 2-3 hours later when I finally took the lead.”
By the end of the 24 hours he had tallied more than eight miles more than the second-place finisher.
Maybe it’s the carbo loading. Maybe it’s how Gudmundsen is wired. But, talk about digging deep and finding an extra gear. Sheesh.
