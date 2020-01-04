It's been a long time since the Helena High girls basketball team lost two games in a row and Saturday in Belgrade, the Bengals were determined to make sure it didn't extend to three.
And thanks to a 23-7 advantage in the opening quarter, on the road against Belgrade, the Bengals evened their record at 2-2 and snapped their skid with a 60-26 victory.
In the opening half, the Bengals hot start was keyed by McKayla Kloker, who scored 16 points as Helena High built a 34-17 lead.
Kloker, who is headed to Montana Tech next season, added nine points in the second half to finish with 25, which included a 4-of-6 effort from beyond the arc.
While the Bengals offense helped build a 17-point lead at intermission, it was the defense that salted away the win, allowing just nine points in the second half.
"I thought the girls played well," Helena High head coach Eric Peterson said. "Nobody played over 21 minutes and we had good defensive production from everyone who stepped on the floor. Offensively, we turned it over too many times but took great shots and McKayla did a great job of mixing it up and shooting from outside and attacking the basket."
Emily Feller contributed with eight points, four rebounds and five assists for the Bengals. Abby Marcille added nine points and grabbed five rebounds; Liz Heuiser had a strong outing with six points and 12 boards.
Helena Capital defeats CMR 39-29
Helena Capital was also on the road Saturday but unlike Helena High, the Bruins didn't get off the bus making shots. Instead, it took the third-ranked Bruins an entire quarter to get on the scoreboard.
But even though Capital trailed CMR 7-0 at the end of the first quarter, Capital rallied with a 14-2 run in the second quarter. McKinlee Mihelish and Mara McGinley each hit from deep in the second and third quarters as the Bruins built a 31-19 lead which ended up as a 39-29 victory.
McGinley led the way for the Bruins with a total of nine points. Dani Bartsch also managed eight. Allie Olsen scored six for CMR.
"This was a good game for us after the break before we head into conference play to get the rust off," Capital head coach Katie Garcin-Forba said. "CMR is aggressive and plays hard. We had a slow start offensively but made enough plays defensively until we could string a run together."
The Bruins are 4-0 heading into Western AA conference play and will travel to Butte Tuesday night. Helena High will head to Missoula Hellgate Thursday.
