HELENA — Merriam-Webster defines “nova” as a star that suddenly increases greatly in brightness and then within a few months or years grows dim again. The Helena Novas have certainly increased their brightness over the past four years, but it does not sound like they will become dim anytime soon.
“So, the Novas started in 2015 and initially it was just 11-to-12-year-old girls who wanted to get together to run the Junior Olympic cross-country championships — the state championships — as a team,” says program director and founder Jesse Zentz. “There was one girl named Kylie Wetzel who still is a member of the club. She was going to go down to the Junior Olympics on her own — just kind of run on her own — and her mom reached out and said, ‘Hey, is Odessa (Zentz’s daughter) interested?’ I'm like, ‘Yeah, but let's try to get an actual team together so they can compete as a team.’ And so that's how it started, really.”
The Novas are affiliated with the Vigilante Runners, a Helena-based adult running club, which were founded in 2009. The name was originally the Helena Vigilante Runners Youth Program, but, to avoid confusion, they switched to the Novas when East Helena High announced its mascot as the Vigilantes.
“It goes back to last winter about this time when East Helena introduced their new mascot name over there,” Zentz remembers. “We always were the Helena Vigilante Runners Youth Program. But when they introduced their new name is the East Helena Vigilantes. We just didn't want the club to affiliate with any one school or anything like that, since were just kind of a group of kids. I think we almost have every single school.”
“We do have every school involved,” confirms volunteer coach Eric Gomes. “I think we're even close to all the elementary schools.”
The Novas have athletes from Helena High, Helena Capital, East Helena High, Jefferson, CR Anderson, Helena Middle School, Clancy School and most other elementary schools in the area, according to Zentz.
The Novas started out as a cross-country centric club, which makes sense. With a volunteer-based coaching staff, it can be hard to find athletes and coaches who specialize in the more niche track and field events.
“And man it’s just blown up from there,” Zentz says. “And we started as cross-country, really, for the first two years and then the second summer we really kicked off the actual track portion of it because cross-country’s easy. We're just a still a really are running club. But yeah now with track and throwing events … and so that was really getting more coaches involved and stuff like that.”
What started out as a small handful of distance runners has ballooned to roughly 150 cross-country and track and field athletes. Zentz and his coaching staff, however, make sure their athletes know that they don’t have to choose between the Novas and their school.
“I obviously value the high school sports and middle school sports, and think they do a great job,” Zentz says. “So, one of the key goals in the beginning was not to interfere with what they do.”
The opportunity to face quality competition with a minimal financial commitment makes the Novas appealing to all members of the community.
“I would bet we’ve had over 200 kids in the program at some point,” Zentz says. “I don't think I ever would have expected it to grow as fast as it has but I think it just goes to show that there is an appetite for (cross-country and track and field) in Helena.
“They're very low cost and we make things very low cost for the kids. All they pay, essentially, is enough money to allow us to cover their USA Track and Field registration. They have to be a member of USATF. That's a liability insurance piece that is vital for us. And also it allows them to compete in Junior Olympic events that are sanctioned by USATF, and then the remaining portion of their entry fee every year includes the cost of registering for the state Junior Olympic championships. After that point, if the kids decide to go on to regionals or nationals, then we just ask them for those registration fees as those needs arrive.”
The Novas are ages 8-18, which coincides with the Junior Olympics. USATF splits up competitors into age groups spanning two years: seven-to-eight-year-olds, 9-10-year-olds, 11-12, 13-14, 15-16, 17-18.
“And it's all based on birth year, but all those different age divisions have really started to kind of fill out evenly for us,” Zentz explains. “So, we're pretty consistently solid right through all the age groups now, which wasn't the case early on. It was primarily a middle school club.”
Not only have the Novas created a positive space for kids to develop a passion for track and field and/or cross-country, but the club has also inspired its volunteer coaches to hone their teaching skills as well.
“We have two or three coaches are looking to go down to Boise this January to get their Level 1 certifications with USATF,” Zentz says. “So the cool thing is, not only has it been a way for athletes to develop, and just work on their technique and kind of get a basic understanding of track and field — some of them just do it to see if they like track and field. Some do it because they want to up their skill levels and technique, and some kids just want to have fun. All in all it's about developing kids, but the cool part now is that the coaches are looking for with opportunities to develop, too.”
While the club has grown at a substantial rate, the familial aspect has not diminished.
“There's something that that captured me from the beginning with the track program, and it's just this really cool thing,” Gomes says. “These kids started piling in from all over the community, from every athletic ability — kids that have been competing since they were little, to seasoned athletes, to these other kids showing up in a pair of vans who maybe have never run during their whole lives.
“Just the mentality of the coaching staff and the other athletes is just this really welcoming and inviting place for anything or anyone. It becomes like this little micro world where nothing matters. It's just going out and having a great time.”
With such a wide range of ages, the Novas offer a unique opportunity for athletes to become mentors. On a high school track team, for example, the oldest person on the team might be — at most — five years older than the youngest team member.
“I really wanted to allow our older kids to kind of mentor,” Zentz explains. “I think when kids get to high school or even some kids that get to college, it's important that they kind of speak a common language when you're in a sport like track and field. So when a coach tells him to go out and do some drills, you know, they know exactly what the drill is. They've been doing these drills for however many years or if they're just talking with their teammates or the or new coaches, that they kind of have that common language they can speak. And it's been cool to see the older kids work with the little kids.”
Practices are held throughout the greater Helena area. Cross-country runners run various trails and parks around the city while the track and field practices are all held at Vigilante Stadium. Registration information can be found at vigilanterunning.org/novas.
