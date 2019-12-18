HELENA — Keyah means “four lands” in the Navajo language. Coincidentally, a Google search of “Keyah definition” will return a top result from babynames.com. That result will explain the word is also of African origin and means, “good health.”
“A marathon a day keeps the doctor away,” jokes Martin Miller, a Helena resident since 1975 who just completed the Four Corners Quad Keyah, an event during which runners have the opportunity to complete a marathon per day for four consecutive days.
Born and raised in the San Joaquin Valley southeast of Fresno, California, Miller ran his first marathon in 1990.
“I haven’t kept count of marathons,” Miller says. “Really, I run more ultramarathons.”
He has run about 100 ultramarathons, and according to Miller, the main appeal of the sport is fairly simplistic. Being such an avid hiker, he figures he can enjoy more trails if he runs instead of walks.
“I think when I discovered ultramarathons, part of the appeal was a lot of the races at the time were on trails,” Miller explains. “I liked hiking and backpacking, and getting up in the mountains. At some point I figured out I could do a lot of trails that take a long time, I could do them in a shorter time running. So, I started running trails and that opened up running ultramarathons on trails. Since I was in shape for them it translated over pretty well.”
The Four Corners Quad Keyah spanned Dec. 5-8. All of the races started right at the Four Corners National Monument near Teec Nos Pos, Arizona, on the Navajo Nation. At the center of a courtyard is a plaque with a cross to demonstrate the corners of Utah, Colorado, Arizona and New Mexico converging into one location.
For Miller, 67, part of the appeal of this particular event was the strategic aspect. While he does not consider it a true ultramarathon, the additional layer of planning a fuel and pacing strategy set this apart from a regular marathon.
“I ran the Portland Marathon back in October. There’s strategy involved in that, too. But at the same time, that strategy is to start pretty slow and pick up the pace, and then try to hang on at the end — just put everything out there in one race,” he says. “This event is more like pacing yourself from the very beginning — thinking ahead to days two, three and four — so that your pace is not too intense. And you’re spending a little bit more time keeping the nutrition aspect going so you’re not totally depleted at the end, and you can recover enough to run the next day after that. So that appealed to me — the strategic aspect of it.”
Like many distance runners from Montana, Miller frequents Hammer Nutrition in Whitefish. He relies on their liquid and gel products.
“In something as short as a marathon I don’t use solid food that much,” he says.
The race was set up to start and finish in a different state each day. This meant that sometimes the starting line and finish line moved by maybe 25 yards from one corner of this enclosure to another.
“It was almost like a technicality. The state you started in didn’t matter because the course really went into all four states,” Miller explains. “For example, in the first race the first thing we did was run around the courtyard for about 100 yards. So in that 100 yards we ran in four different states right off the bat. Then we would veer off and run into the surrounding countryside.”
The courses were comprised of several loops, ranging from about three-quarters of a mile at to roughly six miles, according to Miller.
“So, we’d run multiple loops, and then at the end if we needed to add a little bit to get to the marathon distance they had a little out-and-back (trail) marked out,” he recalls.
Miller says the terrain varied quite a bit from course to course.
“The first one was hilly, but all, really, very runnable,” Miller explains. “Whereas the second day, it was a shorter loop but it involved much steeper climbs, and steeper and rockier descents that you probably needed to take a little slower.”
Miller uses a GPS watch to measure the vertical ascent on a course. The first day was about 1,200 feet of cumulative vertical ascent during the 26 miles. On the second day he tackled 2,600 feet of vertical ascent.
“So as you can see, that’s quite a bit of difference between moderate up-hills to something quite a bit steeper,” Miller points out.
At 4,800 feet above sea level — slightly higher than Helena — weather can also throw in another wrinkle of difficulty. After the third day, the area received enough rain to make the course noticeably slippery for the fourth and final marathon that Miller and his fellow competitors were to run.
“My conclusion was that the mud was not just slick when you stepped on it, but it was very efficient at sticking to your shoes,” Miller says. “So, they end up weighing a lot more.”
Each trail was heavily marked so that tired runners did not take a wrong turn. Miller says it’s possible that some areas may have over-explained things, but understandably so.
Miller does not use music or podcasts to distract himself from his running, which was sort of a surprise to a not-so-committed runner like myself. But it makes sense. Why would someone who loves running through nature need a distraction from doing exactly that?
“I never used that and I’ve never gotten used to it,” he says. “I just enjoy the scenery and occasionally I talk to other runners.”
The Four Corners Quad Keyah attracts runners from all over the country. Miller met runners who made the trek from Virginia and Florida. In addition to being able to run multiple marathons through the exquisite scenery provided by the southwestern United States, some participants can cross items off of their bucket lists.
“A lot of people have a thing where they do a marathon in each of the 50 states,” Miller says. “Of course this event, for people like that, is very attractive because they knock out four states in one long weekend.”
Next on the horizon for Miller is another ultramarathon in the southwest. He will compete in the Across the Years 10-day event. Across the Years spans from Dec. 28, 2019 through Jan. 6, 2020 — hence the name — in Phoenix, Arizona.
