HELENA — After a humbling loss Thursday to Idaho Falls, the Helena Senators (4-4, 16-9) responded with two blowout wins over Grand Junction (Colorado) Gene Taylor and the Jackson (Wyoming) Giants on Friday at the Heroes Park AA Invitational in Bozeman.
During Helena's first game, a 9-1 rout of Grand Junction, Gavin Thennis made his pitching debut for the Senators and got the win. Thennis completed five innings of one-run ball, scattered eight hits, walked one, hit a batter and struck out one.
Matt Burton paced the Senators offense. He went 3-for-4 with a double, three RBIs, two stolen bases and three runs scored.
Forest Suero was 1-for-3 with a two-run double.
During the second game, an 8-0 trouncing of Jackson, Peyton Witham pitched five efficient innings of shutout ball. Throwing just 60 pitches, he allowed one hit, walked one and struck out two.
Ethan Keintz was 2-for-3 with a triple, an RBI and a run scored.
Chase Nielsen was also 2-for-3 with a triple, two runs and two RBIs.
The Senators wrap up pool play with an 11 a.m. game against the Mountain Crest (Utah) Trappers on Saturday.
