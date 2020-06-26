HELENA — After a humbling loss Thursday to Idaho Falls, the Helena Senators (4-4, 16-9) responded with two blowout wins over Grand Junction (Colorado) Gene Taylor and the Jackson (Wyoming) Giants on Friday at the Heroes Park AA Invitational in Bozeman.

During Helena's first game, a 9-1 rout of Grand Junction, Gavin Thennis made his pitching debut for the Senators and got the win. Thennis completed five innings of one-run ball, scattered eight hits, walked one, hit a batter and struck out one.

Matt Burton paced the Senators offense. He went 3-for-4 with a double, three RBIs, two stolen bases and three runs scored. 

Forest Suero was 1-for-3 with a two-run double. 

During the second game, an 8-0 trouncing of Jackson, Peyton Witham pitched five efficient innings of shutout ball. Throwing just 60 pitches, he allowed one hit, walked one and struck out two. 

Ethan Keintz was 2-for-3 with a triple, an RBI and a run scored.

Chase Nielsen was also 2-for-3 with a triple, two runs and two RBIs.

The Senators wrap up pool play with an 11 a.m. game against the Mountain Crest (Utah) Trappers on Saturday.

Matthew Kiewiet covers high school and community sports for the Independent Record and 406mtsports.com. Email him at matthew.kiewiet@406mtsports.com or follow him on Twitter @IRmattkiewiet.

