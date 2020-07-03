HELENA — The Senators hung on for an 8-7 victory in five innings over the Mudville 9 on Friday night to wrap up the second day of the Keith Sell Tournament.
Tournament rules state that a new inning cannot start after two hours have elapsed. Mudville is left to wonder what might have been if it did not use six mound visits during the first four innings.
Friday's nightcap at Kindrick Legion Field started an hour later than the originally scheduled 8 p.m. start time because of a weather delay earlier in the evening.
After Forest Suero took a breaking ball off his foot with the bases loaded to give Helena a 8-7, things got dicey for the Senators toward the end of the game.
With Peyton Witham on in relief, Mudville's J.C. Worsham chopped a ball that took a tough hop and went off the glove of Chase Nielsen at first base. Casey Lennon-Jones drew a two-out walk to put the tying and go-ahead runs at first and second. But Witham managed to get Aiden Carter to hit into a fielder's choice, 6-4, to end the game.
Mudville drew first blood. After Paul Noone singled on the first pitch of the game from Helena starter Hunter Lindgren, he advanced to second on a wild pitch. Andrew Graham's single to right put runners at the corners and Cole Williams knocked in Noone on a fielder's choice.
The Senators answered back in their half of the first. Ethan Keintz was hit by a pitch and Nielsen followed with a single through the 5-6 hole. Next was Tyler Tenney, who singled home Keintz. Matt Krieger kept the rally going with a double to right, scoring Nielsen. With two outs, behind in the count 0-2, Forest Suero took a breaking ball into right field for a clutch two-out hit and stretching Helena's lead to 4-1.
Mudville came right back in its half of the second. After Ryan Kinney led off the inning with a ground ball to third that took a tough hop and ate up Suero, Tyler Schroop walked to put runners on first and second. With two outs, Noone crushed a double to deep center field, scoring both runners. Andrew Graham tied the game, 4-4, on a single to left.
Not to be outdone, Victor Scott led off the home-half of the second with a standup double and advanced to third on a ball in the dirt. A few pitches later, he trotted home on a wild pitch to put the Senators back in front 5-4.
After a mid-at-bat pitching change by Mudville, Tyler Tenney drew a two-out walk. Matt Krieger then ripped a single left that ended up rolling almost all the way to the wall. Keintz, who walked earlier in the inning, and Tenney scored and the Senators led 7-4.
But then it was Mudville's turn. In the top of the fourth, Jack DeDonato drew a leadoff walk from Witham. Kyle Wolden blooped a single into left to put runners at the corners. Noone plated DeDonato with a sac fly. Graham walked and stole second to put runners at first and second before Williams got both runners home on a throwing error by Tenney.
Also Friday:
Yakima Valley 9, Great Falls 0: Brady Helgeson struck out eight while pitching a complete-game shutout, Jack Van DeBrake and Derek Wolff each went 2-for-4 and the Yakima Valley Pepsi Pak throttled the Great Falls Chargers in the first game of Day 2 of the Keith Sell Tournament. Andrew Paradise had the only hit for Great Falls.
Yakima 12, Great Falls 4: Greyson McDaniel went 3-for-3 with two RBIs, Ryan Fowler was 2-for-3 and John McDonald also finished 2-for-3 with two RBIs to lead the Yakima Beetles past the Chargers in the second game of Day 2 of the Keith Sell. Ethan Williams and Caleb Coscoart also had two RBIs apiece.
Yakima 8, Glacier 5: Angel Morales pitched seven innings of five-run ball, JoJo Gonzalez homered, Fowler went 3-for-4 and Yakima hung on for its second win of the day. Cade Morgan and Payton Davisson doubled, and Austyn Andrachick tripled for the Twins, who fell 2-1 to the Senators on Thursday night.
Bozeman 11, Mudville 4: Sage McMinn had himself a day, going 3-for-4 with a double, a triple, three runs scored and two RBIs to lead the Bucks over Mudville. Brady Higgs pitched six innings of four-run (three earned) ball as the Bucks improved to 3-0 for the tournament. Cole Williams went 1-for-3 with a double and an RBI for Mudville.
Keith Sell Standings (After Day 2)
Bozeman 3-0
Helena 3-0
Yakima Beetles 2-1
Yakima Valley 1-1
Great Falls Chargers 0-2
Mudville Pinnacle NW 0-2
Glacier Twins 0-3
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.