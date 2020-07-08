HELENA – The Senators will host a pair of conference games Thursday at Kindrick Legion Field against the Bozeman Bucks.
Originally scheduled for July 30, the doubleheader against the defending AA state champs will start at 5 p.m.
Helena will have a full stable of arms ready to go and that includes each of their top three starting pitchers. Coach Jon Burnett is waiting until game day to reveal who will be on the bump.
“We haven’t figured that out yet but, you know, we have Cy (Miller), Ethan (Keintz) and Hunter (Lindgren) all available. So, it’ll be two of those three,” he said
Miller is 3-0 with a 2.90 ERA and 40 strikeouts over 31 1/3 innings. Keintz boasts a 3.30 ERA and a 4-1 record in 29 2/3 innings. Lindgren, who took a perfect game into the sixth inning earlier this season, has a 2.05 ERA and a 5-1 record over 30 2/3 innings.
With a team ERA of 3.27 and an offense that averages nearly seven runs per game, the Senators (21-11) certainly have enough firepower to hang with Bozeman (28-9). Helena will just need to tighten up its defense, which has committed at least two errors in each of the last four games.
“Bozeman’s a really good team; probably the best in the state,” Burnett said. “We’re going to have to play clean defense and pitch the ball well to have a chance. So that’s what we’ve been working on – just working on those defensive reps, lots of ground balls and that sort of thing. We’re trying to clean up that aspect of our game just a little bit.”
The Senators have also added a doubleheader to their schedule. On July 13 they’ll play the Spokane (Wash.) Cannons. The first game of that twin bill starts is scheduled for 4 p.m. at Kindrick Legion Field.
